Gonzaga, WSU learn television assignments for upcoming basketball season

The television picture became much clearer for Gonzaga’s and Washington State’s conference and nonconference basketball games this season.

The sixth-ranked Zags’ nine best nonconference games, at least on paper, and eight of GU’s 18 West Coast Conference contests will be televised nationally, according to a WCC release.

Washington State, an affiliate member of the WCC, will have three nonconference and six conference games available via national outlets.

The Zags and Cougars meet Jan. 11 in Spokane and Feb. 19 in Pullman, the latter at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. The Jan. 11 game, which tips at 6 p.m., will be on KHQ/ESPN plus.

Three of Gonzaga’s first four games will be aired nationally, including the Nov. 4 season-opening showdown against No. 8 Baylor at the Arena at approximately 8:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

Gonzaga’s second game, against visiting Arizona State on Nov. 10, is on ESPN at 2 p.m. GU’s only nonconference road game, at San Diego State on Nov. 18, will be on CBS Sports Network at 7 p.m.

GU’s three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas will be on ESPN or ESPN2. The Nov. 27 opener vs. West Virginia will tip at 11:30 a.m. Times for Gonzaga’s games the next two days haven’t been determined.

Gonzaga-Kentucky will start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on ESPN2. The Zags’ Dec. 14 date with No. 3 UConn at Madison Square Garden tips at 5 p.m. on Fox. GU’s final nonconference game, against UCLA at the new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, is set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 28 on Fox 28.

WSU’s Nov. 15 contest against Iowa in Moline, Illinois, airs on the Big Ten Network at 5:30 p.m. The Cougars visit Boise State on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Washington State and Washington square off at UW’s Alaska Airlines Arena at 8 p.m. on FS1.

Gonzaga’s two conference games vs. rival and defending WCC champion Saint Mary’s, San Francisco and affiliate member Oregon State will be televised nationally.

ESPN has the first Gonzaga-Saint Mary’s showdown at 8 p.m. Feb. 1 in Moraga, California. The Feb. 22 rematch in Spokane will be at 5 or 7 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2.

Gonzaga-San Francisco games on Feb. 13 and March 1 will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. Both Gonzaga-Oregon State games will tip at 8 p.m., the first Jan. 16 in Corvallis, Oregon, on CBS Sports Network and the Jan. 28 rematch in Spokane on ESPN or ESPN2.

Gonzaga’s road test against Santa Clara on Feb. 25 airs at 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Six of GU’s conference games tip at 8 p.m.

The remainder of Gonzaga’s nonconference and conference games will air on KHQ/ESPN plus, according to a GU release.

WSU has back-to-back games – at Santa Clara at 8 p.m. on Jan. 23 and home vs. Saint Mary’s at 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 – on CBS Sports Network.

The Cougars’ Feb. 6 matchup with Oregon State in Corvallis will be on ESPN at 8 p.m. Saint Mary’s entertains the Cougars at 7 p.m. on Feb. 15 on ESPN or ESPNU.

WSU and Santa Clara clash in Pullman on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Saint Mary’s has 12 WCC games on national outlets, followed by Gonzaga (eight). Santa Clara, Oregon State and Washington State each make six appearances.