Keller Williams names new CEO for Spokane

Keller Williams Realty has named Sean McGrath as its new CEO to manage the local office, which serves more than 250 agents selling homes in an area spanning Colville to Lewiston.

Williams comes to the Lilac City from Hermiston, Oregon, where he helped sell 177 properties in the last three-and-a-half years.

“We’re excited to welcome a leader of Sean’s caliber to the Keller Williams family,” Bruce Hardie, founder and majority owner of Keller Williams Spokane, said in a news release. “At Keller Williams we believe in succeeding through people and having Sean on our leadership team is a huge win for us.”

McGrath has 32 years of direct marketing and leadership experience. He earned a master’s degree in diplomacy from Norwich University. Based in Northfield, Vermont, Norwich is the oldest-private military college in the country.

Before that, McGrath earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Northeast University, which is located in Saint Davids, Pennsylvania.

“Serving as the CEO of the largest real estate brokerage in the area, I relish the opportunity to partner with the many well-respected, top-producing agents that are licensed here,” McGrath said in the release. “Our Keller Williams agents represent some of the community’s absolute finest – people who are committed and proven to serving at the highest levels.”

Keller Williams’ Spokane market center office, located at 799 S. Stevens St., was established in 2000 and currently has 253 agents. In 2023, they closed 2,683 sales in the greater Spokane area for a total sales volume that topped $1 billion.

“I personally joined Keller Williams Realty because I saw the opportunity to be a part of this talented network of real estate agents who were equally committed to this mission,” McGrath said. “For me, joining Keller Williams was a logical next step.”

Based in Austin, Texas, Keller Williams touts itself as the largest real estate franchise by agent count. It has more than 1,000 market center offices, like the one in Spokane, and 173,000 agents.