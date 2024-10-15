Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ryley M. Vandergriend and Alyssa K. Hanson, both of Spokane.

Abigail K. Wells and Kylee D. Howder, both of Spokane Valley.

Scott A. Lawson and Tracie T. Skeesick, both of Spokane.

Hobart S. Mahon and Mary E. Jones, both of Spokane.

Taylor M. Muma and Michelle A. Rose, both of Spokane.

Lars E. Gare, of Spokane, and Debrah J. Wallace, of Spokane Valley.

Allen J. Covington and Rhiannon S.M. Young, both of Spokane.

Steven J. Osterback and Payton M. Blankevoort, both of Spokane.

Trevor R. White and Rachel W.D. Zabawa, both of Kennewick.

Jeremy S. Fletcher and Cassandra M. Coleman, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Brannon R. Pederson, of Medical Lake, and Kasey M. Bein, of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Larry Spencer, restitution of premises.

Craig Mclaughlin Family Trust v. David Pray, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. 1630 W Pacific Ave LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Lon Gibby, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. David Edwards, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Mary A. Gibby, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Kimberly Wolfer, money claimed owed.

Central Investment Agency LLC v. Shane Reynolds, restitution of premises.

Sofi Bank National Association v. Robin Benton, money claimed owed.

US National Bank Association v. Lia M. Brown, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Morgan L. Henderson, money claimed owed.

Central Investment Agency LLC v. James Liberty, et al., restitution of premises.

Olga Mikhaylichenko v. Daniel fall, et al. complaint for personal injuries in automobile.

SH Drywall Inc. v. FV Contracting LLC, complaint for damages.

Chrisy King v. Tom Mitchell, et al., complaint.

Ian Ring, et al. v. Spokane Public School District #81, complaint for damages.

Carmen Wirth, et al. v. Acceleration Physical Therapy PLLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Munro, Sara E. and Jonathan C.N.

Strickland, Ronald K. and Susan A.

Green, Danielle R. and Fris-Hockaday, Trevor J.

Creighton, Brody M. and Mason, Rebekah K.

Geenen, Allison R. and Jeffrey J.

Triana, Joanna E. and Robert E.

Nguyen, Loc T. and Duong, Peter T.

Pfeifer, Taylor K.C. and Sheldon J.

Mangano, Vito S. and Kirstin D.

Laine, Michelle A. and Donald R. Jr.

Golubov, Vadim and Irina

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Robert R. Benson, 22; 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Joshua J. Dykeman, 20; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Anthony S. Sewell, 39; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Stephon E. Coakley, 29; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Lesley Andrew, 47; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Elston S.B. Richards, 32; $2,119.22 fine, one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Linda J. Fournier, 63; $1,073 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Belinda M. Langford, 54; $960 fine, five days in jail with five days credit for time served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Joel B. Little, 42; $960 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Jenna M. Nacarrato, 31; $1,003 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Beau R. Lucas, 45; $960 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Zion K. Moore, 19; $564.96, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated while under the age of 21.

Mason C. Hammond, 22; $2,200.50 fine, 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Emmanuel L. Herrera, 39; $1,950.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kim J. Allstot, $1,470.40 fine, 63; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Kerry C. Hannah, 44; $773 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Michael R. Beckman, 38; $2,458.94 fine, 26 days in jail with four days credit for time served, 24 months probation, second-degree driving with license suspended and driving while intoxicated.