Community Frameworks celebrates 50th anniversary

From staff reports

Community Frameworks is celebrating 50 years as a local nonprofit with a party Friday evening at Chateau Rive.

Formerly known as Northwest Regional Facilitators, the group got its start as an outgrowth of EXPO’s Environmental Symposium Series. Over the past 50 years, Community Frameworks has served the greater Spokane community, the state and the Pacific Northwest region by helping:

• Rehab 4,600 homes in Spokane.

• Provide $2 million in down payment assistance and low-interest mortgage lending.

• Create 1,658 rental homes across the state.

• Serve more than 500 residents in the county in rentals Community Frameworks owns.

• Guide more than 4,500 households on their path to home ownership.

• Provide more than $1.15 billion in community economic benefit.

The 50th anniversary celebration will be 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at Chateau Rive at the Flour Mill, 621 W. Mallon Ave. The evening will feature DJA1 and appetizers. Tickets are $30 For more information, visit tinyurl.com/communityframeworks50