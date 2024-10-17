50 years ago in Expo history: After Tekoa Day and Seattle Day, finally Spokane got a day at its own fair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

It seemed that just about every city in the region, from Seattle to Tekoa, had already been honored with a special day at Expo ’74.

Now, the people of Spokane were to be honored with “Spokane Day.”

“(It) will give the people of the smallest city ever to stage a world’s fair the opportunity to be proud of what they’ve done,” said John Musgrave, Expo marketing vice president.

Businesses were doing their part to generate a large local turnout by making admission tickets available for reduced rates for their employees.

In other Expo news, a minor controversy erupted over a proposed “Best of Folklife” music festival proposed at the Opera House on Nov. 1.

The show would pull together all of the most popular performers who played at the Folklife Festival. However, organizers said Expo officials had not granted them the Nov. 1 Opera House date, even though nothing else was scheduled that night. Expo officials said they needed to hold that date open in case the Harry James Big Band concert had to move inside because of weather. Both sides were hoping for a compromise.

From 100 years ago: A 17-year-old boy was shot by officers staking out the Mica Peak moonshine district, after he and his brother tried to drive past the officers at an intersection.

The boy was interviewed at Sacred Heart Hospital, where he was being treated for his wound. He said he had no idea why the officers shot him. He said he and his brother were just coming home from a hunting trip and did not even see the officers.