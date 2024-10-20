50 years ago in Expo history: After some cattle herding, three East Coast women visit fair and stay to volunteer

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Three adventurous young women from the East Coast sang songs around a campfire at Expo ’74’s Folklife Festival – and decided to stay as volunteers.

The trio, aged 19, 20 and 20, were on a monthlong trip to Oregon, camping all the way. They had already done “a little cattle-herding in North Dakota,” and had Expo ’74 on their itinerary from the beginning.

After they toured Expo, they found themselves around the campfire at the Folklife Festival and “decided it would be fun to stick around for a few days as volunteers.”

They loved the Northwest so much, at least two of them said they wanted to settle here.

In other Expo news, it was Spokane Day at the fair, and the event was celebrated with speeches from Mayor David Rodgers and music from Les Brown and His Band of Renown.

“We’ve honored just about every other community and it’s time Spokane had its day,” an Expo official said.

From 100 years ago: Four members of the Brooklyn Dodgers were arrested in Wenatchee for assaulting a 16-year-old bellboy and “wrecking the hotel office.”

The team, which was also nicknamed the Brooklyn Robins or simply the Brooklyn Baseball Club, was visiting Wenatchee for an exhibition game.

The players were angry because the bellboy “refused to unlock a room in the hotel at their request.”

They proceeded to do what ballplayers do best – throw objects at high speed. They hurled cuspidors (spittoons) through the glass in the hotel office.

Edward Brown, Milton Stock, Johnny Mitchell and Bernie Neis were arrested on charges of assault, drunkenness and disturbing the peace.

Star pitcher Dazzy Vance “is said to have acted as peacemaker.”