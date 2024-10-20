‘Dignity and confidence’: Breast Intentions to host Bra-lloween Fundraiser

Bra fitter Renee Norris, left, Breast Intentions board member Robin Benton, and bra fitter and board member Maddie Weiler search for bras to fit clients during a Breast Intentions event held Oct. 10 at the Salvation Army. The organization has helped thousands of women in need gain confidence and dignity with free quality bras that fit. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Black-and-white-striped beach cabana tents lined the gym at the Salvation Army on a recent Thursday evening. Rows of bras in many colors, styles and sizes hung from racks in front of them.

In another room, women chatted as they waited to be called for a fitting.

Since 2014, Breast Intentions, a local nonprofit, has hosted monthly bra-fitting events throughout the area.

Access to quality brassieres is something many women take for granted, but if you’re struggling financially, the shape of your undergarments is the last thing on your mind.

Christine Weaver discovered that 10 years ago while serving on the planning committee for the Catholic Charities gala.

“The keynote speaker was a young woman who’d completely turned her life around,” recalled Weaver. “She worked as a hotel maid.”

Understanding that the woman had limited funds, Weaver took her shopping for a dress to wear to the gala.

“In the changing room, I noticed the shape of her bra.”

The frayed, worn, undergarment had just one working hook. Weaver gently suggested a professional fitting and a new bra. A good quality brassiere can cost anywhere from $40 to $80, yet it’s basic to women’s fashion. If your bra doesn’t fit correctly, your clothes won’t look right, and daily discomfort becomes routine.

“When she got into a properly sized bra, it was like a complete transformation. She even stood taller!” Weaver said. “It bothered me that something so basic is hideously expensive. I thought about it all summer.”

Then she decided to do something about it. Weaver had a friend who worked at St. Margaret’s Shelter and she asked if she could try her idea out there. Then she contacted Nordstrom and asked if their fitters would help.

“I collected gently used bras and we borrowed portable dressing rooms,” said Weaver.

The event was a success.

“The women were so happy just to be fitted!”

And that’s how Weaver, a lawyer, launched Breast Intentions. Today, it reaches 300 to 400 women each year with an inventory of nearly 3,000 new bras – from traditional bras to nursing and disability bras – that range in size from 28AA to 56M.

At the Salvation Army, 50 women were fitted and left with two new bras, a lingerie laundry bag with care instructions, and a bra-themed cookie.

“I’ve never had a lingerie bag before,” said Jamie Clapper, clutching the bag with her new bras.

Clapper heard about the event from a friend at Anna Ogden Hall.

“This is amazing!” she said.

Danielle Perez said it had been at least two years since she’d got a new bra.

“I recently stopped nursing,” she said.

As Cheyenne Babinski waited for her turn, she said she’d never been professionally fitted.

“Normally, I look for them at Goodwill and hope it’s my size.”

Volunteer Cherie Moison is a perfect fit for Breast Intentions.

“I was a bra-fitter at Nordstrom for over 20 years,” she said. “It’s so rewarding when you see someone standing up straight and smiling after a fitting.”

Breast Intentions will celebrate its 10th anniversary during its annual fundraiser, Bra-lloween. The Thursday event at the Montvale Event Center features a catered dinner, drinks, lighthearted games and a dessert auction.

“This is where we make the money to help us keep growing,” Weaver said. “We purchase everything.”

She said they accept a small amount of gently used bras if they’ve only been worn once or twice.

The nonprofit partners with other organizations that serve their target demographic, ensuring childcare is available at the events. A team of volunteers in pink T-shirts helps the fittings run smoothly.

Weaver recalled the women they’ve helped over the years.

“I’ve seen well-endowed women wearing three bras because that’s the only way to control their ‘girls,’ ” she said. “One gal with four kids told me she keeps her kids properly clothed so they won’t be made fun of and by the time she’s done, there’s nothing left for her.”

Stories like that reveal the ongoing need for Breast Intentions.

“Women tell us they feel more confident to go to the YWCA to get a (job) interview outfit – they’re so grateful,” said Weaver. “Our goal is to give them dignity and confidence.”

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com