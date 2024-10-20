Field Reports: Ski swap set for this weekend

From staff reports

From staff reports

If you’re in need of some new winter gear, you’re in luck.

The 60th annual Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center.

It’s the region’s largest winter gear sales event, according to the swap’s website. Thousands of new and used items will be up for sale, including equipment and clothing for all manner of winter sports.

Ski patrollers and shop employees will be on hand to help people find the right gear for their skill levels.

The swap will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger get in free.

Those who would like to sell their gear can register and drop of items on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. Unsold gear pickup is Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet in Ellensburg

The panel that oversees Washington’s wildlife management will gather in Ellensburg this week.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet from Thursday to Saturday, beginning with a training on tribal relations Thursday and proceeding with its regular meeting on Friday and Saturday.

Thursday’s training will be open to the public but will not be streamed online. Friday and Saturday’s sessions will be streamed online.

Commissioners are expected to decide Friday on an update to a co-management agreement with the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

They are also expected to vote on salmon management in the Grays Harbor Basin.

An update on the black bear hunting season framework is set for Friday afternoon.

Public comment will be taken on Friday and Saturday.

Registration is available on the commission’s website.