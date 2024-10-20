Two missing aviators who crashed near Mount Rainier declared dead, Navy says

The U.S. Navy declared on Sunday the two missing aviators who crashed last week near Mount Rainier dead.

The identities of the crew members from Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, also called the “Zappers,” will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin were notified out of respect for the families and in accordance with Navy policy, according to a release from the Navy.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the loss of two beloved Zappers,” said Cmdr. Timothy Warburton, commanding officer of VAQ-130, in the release. “Our priority right now is taking care of the families of our fallen aviators, and ensuring the well-being of our Sailors and the Growler community. We are grateful for the ongoing teamwork to safely recover the deceased.”

The Electronic Attack Wing shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations Sunday, according to the Navy. Personnel continued to search the expansive area, recovering debris and planning for the long-term salvage and recovery effort.

Aerial search crews located the wreckage Wednesday, the day after the EA-18G Growler aircraft crashed during a routine training flight. The Navy, local law enforcement and other agencies reached the crash site Friday.

The wreckage rests at about 6,000 feet altitude in a remote, steep and heavily wooded area, according to a previous release.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.