Former Gonzaga standouts Jalen Suggs, Corey Kispert land lucrative extensions

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert (24) grabs a high-five from teammate Jalen Suggs (1) during a home win over Loyola Marymount in Feb. 2021. (By Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert, former Gonzaga teammates taken 10 picks apart in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, on Monday were rewarded with hefty pay raises when they agreed to rookie contract extensions.

Suggs, selected fifth overall by Orlando, agreed to a five-year, $150.5 million deal with the Magic. Kispert, taken by Washington with the 15th overall pick, signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Wizards. ESPN was first to report both extensions. Monday was the deadline for rookie contract extensions.

Suggs battled injuries and inconsistency during his first two seasons, but he responded with big numbers when he stayed healthy in his third NBA campaign last year. The 6-foot-5 guard was a fixture in the starting lineup while averaging a career high 12.6 points and earning second-team All-Defensive team honors.

Suggs made 153 3-pointers on 39.7% accuracy last year, well above the 27.1% in his first two seasons. He had 106 steals, compared to 67 in 2023, and swatted 47 shots. He had 46 blocks in his first two seasons.

Suggs will make nearly $9.2 million this season in the final year on his rookie deal. He’ll earn an average of $30.1 million when his extension begins in the 2025-26 season.

“A lot of years, work and people behind this one,” former Zag Chet Holmgren, Suggs’ former teammate at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, posted on X. “Congrats brotha, earned this one.”

Kispert’s third NBA season was his best, even though he didn’t have as many starts or play as many minutes as he did in 2023. He averaged 13.4 points – his previous career high was 11.8 in 2023 – and equaled his career best in rebounds (2.8).

Kispert was more effective driving to the hoop and hit a career-high 64.3% of his 2-point attempts. The 6-7 wing, a proven 3-point shooter throughout his college and NBA career, connected on 184 3-pointers. His previous career high was 163 last season.

Kispert’s average salary will be $13.5 million when his extension kicks in next season. He will earn $5.7 million this season in the last year of his $16.3 million rookie contract.

Suggs averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his lone season as a Zag in 2021. Kispert, who started 108 games in his four seasons at GU, made 44 on 3-pointers and averaged 18.6 points as a senior in 2021. The Zags won their first 31 games before falling to Baylor in the national championship.

Indiana’s Andrew Nembhard, another key member of Gonzaga’s 2021 squad, signed a three-year extension worth $59 million that begins in 2025-26.