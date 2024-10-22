Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Richard P. Sanchez and Dina J. Cook, both of Spokane.
Joshua R. Groeschl and Casey A. Shaughnessy, both of Liberty Lake.
Jordan T. Petersen and Kimberly A. Strankman, both of Mead.
Thomas E. Bryant and Renee M. Reedy, both of Spokane.
Lani J. Kelp and Brittany D. Pospisil, both of Spokane Valley.
Renee A. Noyes and Cassandra J. Noyes, both of Airway Heights.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Wear, Rosemary A. and James T.
Kelley, Gabrielle R. and Benjamin Q.
Angulo-Carrillo, Maria D.R. and Chavez-Lujano, Enrique
Jackson, Carissa L. and Rebecca L.
Strasser, Zane and Crystal M.
Sickler, Robert S. and Kathy A.
Brierley, Kip M. and Kellogg, Scott A.
Robinson, Nicole L. and Zimmermann, Michael A.
Wienclaw, Edward G. II and Anthony, Tayler J.
Douglas, Brenna C. and Ryan M.
Trocki, Michael T. and Edmonds, Elizabeth
Hart, Tobin Z. and Heather A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
Rick E. Jimenez, 27; one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and harassment.
Richard M. Butherus, 42; two months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Logan J. Freer, 27; 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Judge Tony Hazel
Benjamin McCullough, 21; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Keith B. Cowen, 33; five days community service, after being found guilty of hit and run of unattended property.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Tiffany M. Hernandez, 31; two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.
Taylor A. Kendall, 30; 21 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Kaysy A. Marquette, 38; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Dante A. Robinson, 22; six days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.
Anthony F. Romero, 33; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Andrew N. Samuelson, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.
Nataliya R. Willard, 32; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Kayla L. Zumwalt, 35; 120 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Nikita Titka, 21; $403 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.
Aiden G. Tibbetts, 21; $779.70 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.