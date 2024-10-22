Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Richard P. Sanchez and Dina J. Cook, both of Spokane.

Joshua R. Groeschl and Casey A. Shaughnessy, both of Liberty Lake.

Jordan T. Petersen and Kimberly A. Strankman, both of Mead.

Thomas E. Bryant and Renee M. Reedy, both of Spokane.

Lani J. Kelp and Brittany D. Pospisil, both of Spokane Valley.

Renee A. Noyes and Cassandra J. Noyes, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wear, Rosemary A. and James T.

Kelley, Gabrielle R. and Benjamin Q.

Angulo-Carrillo, Maria D.R. and Chavez-Lujano, Enrique

Jackson, Carissa L. and Rebecca L.

Strasser, Zane and Crystal M.

Sickler, Robert S. and Kathy A.

Brierley, Kip M. and Kellogg, Scott A.

Robinson, Nicole L. and Zimmermann, Michael A.

Wienclaw, Edward G. II and Anthony, Tayler J.

Douglas, Brenna C. and Ryan M.

Trocki, Michael T. and Edmonds, Elizabeth

Hart, Tobin Z. and Heather A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Rick E. Jimenez, 27; one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and harassment.

Richard M. Butherus, 42; two months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Logan J. Freer, 27; 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Benjamin McCullough, 21; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Keith B. Cowen, 33; five days community service, after being found guilty of hit and run of unattended property.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tiffany M. Hernandez, 31; two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Taylor A. Kendall, 30; 21 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Kaysy A. Marquette, 38; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dante A. Robinson, 22; six days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Anthony F. Romero, 33; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Andrew N. Samuelson, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Nataliya R. Willard, 32; 10 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Kayla L. Zumwalt, 35; 120 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Nikita Titka, 21; $403 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Aiden G. Tibbetts, 21; $779.70 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.