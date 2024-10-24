Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christian T.H. Belding and Riley J. Collicott, both of Spokane.

Lynden M. Weimerskirch and Lani J. Caraway, both of Spokane.

Presley S. Dupuis and Bridget M. Erb, both of Spokane.

Scott D. Niebel and Rayna Ehrgott, both of Spokane.

Timothy A. Gribble and Laura M. Clark, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Rick Tannehill v. Jon Demilta, restitution of premises.

Wandermere Manito LLC v. Mathew Masingale, restitution of premises.

Dominic Komareddy, v. Mayeesha Merriweather, restitution of premises.

North Cheney Mobile Home Park LLC v. John Carr, et al., restitution of premises.

North Cheney Mobile Home Park LLC v. Rick Schattler, et al., restitution of premises.

North Cheney Mobile Home Park LLC v. Evelyn Paris, restitution of premises.

Rencorp Realty LLC v. Sinead O’Halloran, restitution of premises.

Zhiwei Fang v. Cherisse Kaleikini, et al., restitution of premises.

Broadway Orchards LLC v. Braiden Hall, restitution of premises.

Shelley Homestead LLC v. Myrasha Carter, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Willis, Eric and Grimmett, Kelly

Huber, James N. and Kathleen M.

Hyslop, Morgan J. and George, Dona A.

Tadlock, Anna O. and William M.

McReynolds, Shannon K. and Camargo-Sanchez, Eduardo

Riek, Mindy M. and Ronald A. Jr.

Barker, Amy J. and Pringle, Daniel S.

Magney, Tyson R. and Sarah J.

Jones, Kayla J.J. and Samantha L.

Gray, Sally C. and William D.

Fitzpatrick, Tiana L. and Michael J. Jr.

Brooks, Morgan L. and Connor D.

Field, Crystal L. and Hancock, Ryan T.

D’Agrella, Arosea M. and D’Agrella, Cody R.

Barton, Christopher J. and Julia K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Andrew P. Miller, 38; $2,500 restitution, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree theft.

Nicholas R.L. Sailors, 30; $460.41 restitution, nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and attempted second-degree burglary.

Casey L. Logoston, 38; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Seth C. Leslie, 24; $759.99 restitution, 36 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Travis L. Doyle, 50; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Mordecai Cochrane, 26; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Calvin T.M. Conrad, 27; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Tonia M. Martinez, 38; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Alexander J.M. Micelli, 23; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Owen R. Ormiston, 52; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

George C. Bayer, 73; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days electronic home monitoring, 36 months probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Jordan R. Gibson, 20; $1,176.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Garett J. Grimm-Carr, 24; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, six months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Lucas L. Woods, 39; 50 days in jail with 50 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Quincy M. Young, 25; $1,528.62 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Isadora R.M. West, 18; $653 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Michael J. Groshoff, 24; $1,263 fine, 24 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Kristine L. Vinson, 29; $1,350.50 fine, 15 days electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Dayton J. Treutle, 22; $1,649.64 fine, 24 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.