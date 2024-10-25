Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Forrest N. Wallace and Kyla M.R. Trias, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew J. Speelman and Bryse N. Warner, both of Post Falls.

Alijah R. Heser and Lauren W. Westerfield, both of Spokane.

Michael L. Mushaw and Kathryn A. Bishop, both of Spokane.

Adrian E. Alvarez, of Tacoma and Alexia C. Flores, both of Spokane.

Jaya I. Rafin and Elizabeth C. Crawford, both of Spokane.

Alex A. Flores, of Medical Lake and Nickole L. Calhoun, of Yakima.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lord Hill Group LLC v. Billy Masten, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America Eastern Washington and North Idaho v. Moll Kelly, restitution of premises.

TSWAholdings LLC v. Brianna Fields, et al., restitution of premises.

Travis Beck v. Jayson Ingram, et al., restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Amber Burnett, restitution of premises.

Chester J. Gilmore v. Benjamin L. Gilmore, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase II LLC v. Wille R. McClain, restitution of premises.

Alias Properties LLC v. Shaylene Kincaid Rush, restitution of premises.

Kenneth Green, et al. v. Adam Bartle, et al., restitution of premises.

2808 LLC v. Blake C. Hardin, et al., restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Larry Shem, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Nina Machen, et al., restitution of premises.

Larissa Warren v. Ganga B. Rai, et al., complaint for personal injuries in an automobile.

Bradley D. Baum v. Patricia R. Riggles, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fisher, Emily and Dennis A.

Duke, Hannah A. and Lewsader, David S.

Kinser, Alyssa M. and Jeremy T.

Thomas, Kelly C. and Samuel J.

Jones, Lynnae M. and Morgan, John T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jason E. Meusy, 44; $500 restitution, 27 days in jail with 27 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of theft of a motor vehicle.

Daniel A. Brooks, 38; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to three counts of forgery, theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree theft.

John Moore, 18; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Nathan M. Hoody, 19; $500 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Keith G. Simpson, 59; 50 months in prison, 10 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Danielle L. Wozniak, 39; 128 days in jail with 128 days credit for time served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Vincent M. Taylor, 45; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to bail jumping.

Dale J. Kellerher, 60; 51 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Jacksen D. Wickwire, 19; 12 months and a day in prison, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Tyler W. Argo, 33;103 days in jail with 103 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Dom D. Felix, 56; 21 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident – fatality.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Shaun R. and Nichole E. King, Spokane Valley; debts of $36,346.

Laura B. Fry, Spokane; debts of $50,959.

Jon P. and Shannon A. Reed, Cheney; debts not listed.

Jewel J. Olivares, Spokane; debts of $9,809.

Wesley R. Jr. and Terisa M. Hobbs, Spokane; debts of $53,645.

Amelia K.P. Day, Spokane Valley; debts of $586,432.

Cynthia K. Durrer, Spokane; debts of $16,330.

Bryan M. and Misty D. Flynn, Deer Park; debts of $216,0543

Jacey D. Hoag, Evans; debts of $715,282.

Jeanie M. Berkel, Spokane Valley; debts of $50,160.

Raelyn D. Guard, Spokane; debts of $69,007.

Wage-earner petitions

Joseph N. Boardman, Loon Lake; debts of $175,523.

John M. Menz, Spokane; debts of $138,592.

Philip D. Neal, Spokane Valley; debts of $131,589.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jayme A. Linerud, 31; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Thomas M. Barth, 68; $1,782.03 fine, 90 days electronic home monitoring, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Tracy S. Kinswa, 45; $1,245.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 60 months probation, driving while intoxicated.