Commentary: After another loss, are the Huskies getting better or standing still?

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – In college football, color coordination is a sign of respect.

The proof sits in the seats. When Washington opened its Big Ten road schedule Sept. 27 at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights held a “black out” at SHI Stadium. The Nov. 9 game at No. 3 Penn State is slated as the Nittany Lions’ annual “white out” as well. Heck, the Huskies organized a “purple out” for their national championship rematch against Michigan this month, a 27-17 Washington win.

Teams don’t color-coordinate for cupcakes.

But these Huskies are no heavyweights, either.

Like Michigan, they’re a middling team with an outsized reputation, a sequel that performs at the box office but lacks its predecessor’s plot.

On Saturday, No. 13 Indiana (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) hosted ESPN’s “College GameDay” for the first time in Hoosiers history and did so while donning waves of resounding red.

They came in red jerseys and jackets, red sweatshirts and hats, and enough red-and-white pinstripe overalls to clothe the entire campus. One fan dragged a red cooler while wearing a red Santa suit that had clearly survived too many Christmases.

It was a red-out at Memorial Stadium, and despite UW’s disappointing season, that did make some sense.

In a 31-17 win, the Hoosiers saw red from the start.

On the opening play, UW kick returner Keith Reynolds was clobbered by Indiana’s Isaiah Jones and Bryson Bonds at his 18-yard line. UW’s first drive featured a sack of quarterback Will Rogers for an 8-yard loss, a false start penalty on center D’Angalo Titialii, a 15-yard completion to Jeremiah Hunter, and an intentional grounding penalty by Rogers on third-and-8 to escape a second sack.

Don’t blame that slow start on a second consecutive 9 a.m. kickoff. The Huskies have managed 24 total points in eight first quarters, averaging a field goal per game.

This is a team that too often hurts itself – and is not talented, disciplined or determined enough to escape its own hole.

On Saturday, Rogers surrendered a pair of interceptions, both of which preceded Indiana touchdowns. With 7:51 left in the first quarter, the senior quarterback was hit while releasing a wobbly wide receiver screen, allowing defensive back D’Angelo Ponds to return it untouched for a 67-yard score. Ponds raided Rogers again early in the second quarter, batting a deep ball to himself along the sideline. The Hoosiers cashed in two plays later, when quarterback Tayven Jackson located wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., who lost cornerback Elijah Jackson en route to a 42-yard touchdown.

Enclosed by 53,082 waving white towels, Washington (4-4, 2-4) succumbed to its inconsistency. While the Husky defense held its own early, Indiana totaled 33 plays, 137 yards and 10 points in two critical drives, draining 15:12 of clock. The Hoosiers added a 2-yard Jackson touchdown, preceded by a 65-yard punt return, with 8:59 left in the fourth quarter to essentially put the game away.

It’s one thing to admit that UW is simply not that talented, with an offseason exodus yielding extreme youth on its offensive line and limited star power. From a roster construction standpoint, UW coach Jedd Fisch was dealt a difficult hand.

But remember the season-opening 35-3 win over Weber State, when Husky running back Jonah Coleman vowed: “We’re going to make this our worst game”?

The attainable goal was never perfection.

It was continual improvement.

And in too many places, the Huskies have not consistently improved.

“We’re playing good teams. It’s hard to get good, sometimes, right away,” Fisch said Saturday. “I don’t think there’s a question, when I watch us, that there’s moments we’re getting better. Now you’ve got to get better against opponents. You’ve got to get better each week. You’ve got to get better when you go on the road against Iowa or on the road against an 8-0 Indiana team.

“What does getting better look like? Does getting better mean scoring? Or does getting better mean that you have five penalties in a game and not 16? Does it mean you go 3 for 3 in the red zone, or does Grady (Gross) making his extra points and field goal, is that getting better? So I think we have all those phases we’re continuing to evaluate. But this is the trials and tribulations of trying to put together a whole new culture, a whole new system, a new offense, new defense, new special teams. We need to find a way to continue to improve.”

Like Fisch said, it’s unfair to simply compare box scores, when the quality of opponent and injuries make obvious impacts. But in UW’s final four games – against USC, Penn State, UCLA and Oregon – bowl eligibility is the bar to clear.

And beyond wins and losses … is UW getting better? Is a team ranking 110th nationally in red-zone touchdown percentage (50%) flipping yards into points? Is a special teams unit sitting 114th in opponent punt return average (13.2 yards) bandaging its bruises? Is this coaching staff making meaningful adjustments?

That’s what I’ll be watching. Because while talent can be improved via recruiting, an inability to develop and maximize it would be damning indeed.

Plus, with wavering stakes, will these players finish or fold?

“If you don’t have nothing to play for, play for the seniors. Play for the ‘W’ on your chest. Play for yourself as well. Play for the team,” safety Kamren Fabiculanan said of his message to UW’s younger players. “Just putting things in perspective … don’t take it for granted.”

Beyond color coordination, the residual respect from last season’s accomplishments won’t help these Huskies win. Whether it’s Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” or ESPN’s “College GameDay,” UW continues to squander spotlights; its reputation precedes its play.

That said, it’s only a lost season if losses don’t become lessons. This team was never going to win a national title. It’s a bigger problem if, instead of making strides, UW keeps standing still.