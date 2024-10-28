Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Keith C. Hargreaves and Heather N. Troglia, both of Spokane.

James D. White and Elisabeth R. Palacios, both of Spokane.

Jennifer M. Davis and Shantay A.M. Nave, both of Spokane.

Douglas M. Ormand, of Spokane Valley and Amy M. Lowery, of Tenino.

Kenneth E. Bone and Mardi M. Bone, both of Colbert.

Jason L. Pletcher and Ashleigh A. Belcher, both of Spokane.

Jacob S. Warren and Rebekah J. Taylor, both of Gilbert, Arizona.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Magde LLC v. Nic Kolterman, money claimed owed.

CPM Development Corp v. TDR Development LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Urban Settlements LLC v. April M. Palmanteer, restitution of premises.

Bunting Management Group Inc. v. Bradford A. Phillips, et al., restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Larry Hudson, restitution of premises.

Leanne Diaz v. Red Robin International Inc., complaint for damages.

David Wing, et al. v. Jennifer Gass, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted\

Stickney, Jessica L. and Stacy L.

Striped Wolf, Leon T. and Sarina M.

Grimm, Danika B. and Clevenger, McCalob M.

Oberg, Stacy and Jeanette

Barrientos, Alejandro and Vigouroux, Eva

Hancock, Lynda S. and Craig T.L.

Gwynn, Jennifer M. and Bryan M.

MacArthur, Andrea D. and Andrew P.

Klicker, Madison and Eric

Distelhorst, Nathan R. and Hyla, River R.

Rogers, Jessy L. and Spring M.

Saunders, Amber R. and Corey J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Devlin D. Matthews, 26; 46 days in jail with 46 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Kayla L. Zumwalt, 35; $500 restitution, 94 days in jail with 94 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Ryan N. Brown, 43; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Trevor J. Siders, 38; 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of payment instruments.

Michael J. Parker, 43; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Joshua T. Musselman, 29; 121 days in jail with 121 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Jordan R. Gibson, 20; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, after being found guilty on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Everett C. McCullough, 43; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Vladimir V. Pavlik, 68; 117 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Mary E. Legg, 62; $783 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Andrew S. Morrow, 29; $693 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Jerad H. McKnight, 34; eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tyson J. Bradford, 20; $1,950.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.