Marriage licenses

Bobby D. Sinecoff and Jennifer L. Ciro, both of Spokane.

Simeon K. Ruttoh, of Airway Heights, and Jane C. Leting, of Spokane Valley.

William R. Vance and Jackeline Valle, both of Pullman.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

55th Avenue Apts LLC v. Robert Merritt, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Michael X. Jaggar, et al., restitution of premises.

Deese Property Management LLC v. Anthony J. Juarez, et al., restitution of premises.

FPM LLC v. Nick Limpert, et al., restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Lindsey Kemper, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Joshua Leclair, restitution of premises.

Laura Carman v. Derek Rowton, seeking quiet title.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield v. Tucker Dean, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Indica Cochran, restitution of premises.

Karin Thompson v. FN America LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Geovana Bernal v. Meladee Kunkel, complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Geovana Bernal v. Jonathan Kane, complaint for personal injuries and damages.

Grecco Espresso LLC v. Spokane Stone Creations LLC, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolution petitions

Marriage dissolutions granted

Blasier, Leslie A. and Brian E.

McConahy, James E. and Roxanne M.

Hammell, Tamra and Jack

Manning, Amanda L. and Benjamin W.

McCune, Caleb L. and Fatima

Platz, Madilyn D. and Nathan A.

Stephenson, Katherine and Burgess, Christopher

Delvalle, Lionela F. and Rodriguez, Elier O.F.

Moorhead, Theresa and Larry

Villanueva, Brandon Y. and Michelle M.

Goodall, Jessica and Larson, Hans E.

Watkins, Emily M. and William B.

Salazar, Julia A. and Jessie D.A.

Legal separations granted

Zitar, Tanya T. and Vlad A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Kristopher M. Kyllo, 43; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, 241 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault – domestic violence, two counts of violation of order and two counts of residential burglary.

Izaac P. Zonka, 28; $700 restitution, one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

Jason E. Meusy, 44; 23 days in jail with 23 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Zachary J. Mitchell, 34; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Timothy S. Miles, 60; 131 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Wage-earner petitions

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Louie B. Bearchild, 37; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Jesse R. Durnford, 32; 90 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of first-degree driving with license suspended and failure to transfer title within 45 days.

Robert J. Foust, 28; seven days in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Martin J. Green, 42; 43 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Isaiah C. Jones, 25; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Luis F. Lopez Escobar, 20; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Chad E. Mashtare, 49; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Michael A. Nielsen, 29; 10 days DOC work crew, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert P. Rikkila-Phillips, 42; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Nicholas R.L. Sailors, 30; 150 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Mickeal C.D. Schell, 35; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Bradley A. Sweat, 35; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Adrian B. Trotchie, 32; 120 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Athos J. Turner, 36; 66 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to a public servant.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jason E. Reece, 52; eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, displaying weapon and third-degree malicious mischief.

Kim A. Thomas, 59; $1,477.16 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.