Russian drone attack on Kyiv injures at least nine

dpa

KYIV/Moscow — At least nine people were injured in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv during overnight Russian drone attacks, military officials reported on Wednesday on the Telegram platform.

In a western district of Kyiv, drone debris fell into a multi-storey residential building, igniting fires in several flats.

Damage was also reported to a kindergarten building. This marked the 19th drone attack on the city of 3 million people in October alone.

The Ukrainian Air Force stated that the Russian military deployed 62 unmanned aerial vehicles against targets in Ukraine. Of these, 33 were reportedly shot down over 10 regions in Ukraine while contact was lost with 25 others.

The Ukrainian military also utilizes electronic means to disrupt the electronics of Russian drones.

Russia also reported Ukrainian drone attacks. According to the Ministry of Defence, 23 Ukrainian combat drones were shot down over six Russian regions.

Ukraine has been fending off a Russian invasion for more than two and a half years with support from Western nations.

Both countries frequently conduct drone strikes on each other’s territory, targeting infrastructure and strategic locations.