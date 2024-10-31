‘About time.’ What women at Harris rally in NC say about chance of first female president

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan McClatchy Washington Bureau

RALEIGH, N.C. — If Vice President Kamala Harris wins on Tuesday, she will be the first female president of the United States.

Toby Bullock hopes to watch that happen — and she hopes it happens now, so her 100-year-old grandmother can see it.

As part of The News & Observer’s coverage of the Harris campaign rally in Raleigh on Wednesday, we asked supporters about the chance of the U.S. electing its first female president on Election Day.

“Actually, it is about time. It is about time. Think about all the women who have fought for us to be where we are,” said Carline Jules of Durham.

Jules said that with it being nearly 250 years since the United States was founded, “isn’t it about time that we have one? You know, it is time. And I really do think if you want a job done right, give it to a woman, and we will make it happen.”

Historic candidacies

Harris already made history as the first female vice president in 2020 when she and President Joe Biden won.

If she wins the presidency, her ascent will be a continuation of other women’s glass-shattering historical moments.

In 2016, Hillary Clinton made history as the first major party nominee for president, but lost to former President Donald Trump. Clinton’s campaign used “I’m with Her” as one of its slogans, which highlighted her chance at being the first female president. Harris’ campaign runway has been much shorter since entering the race in July, and her focus has been less on the historic nature of her candidacy and more on defeating Trump.

Others who made history already include two women had previously been the running mates of unsuccessful candidates for president: Republican Sarah Palin, who ran in 2008 with John McCain, and Geraldine Ferraro in 1984, who ran with Democrat Walter Mondale.

Harris also follows in the footsteps of Shirley Chisholm, who in 1972 was the first Black woman to campaign for the Democratic Party’s nomination. Harris is the first Black woman to have a major party’s nomination for president.

Harris’ campaign rally at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek southeast of downtown drew thousands of people, many of whom were at their first Harris campaign rally.

Asked why they supported Harris, none of those we interviewed said it was because of her gender, but when asked, all had a similar answer. Like Jules, it was time, or even past time.

‘Representation matters’

Cindy Johnson of Knightdale and Tracey Wilcox of Raleigh, both retired educators, were seeing Harris in person for the first time.

Johnson said that Harris “believes in fighting for everyone.”

Wilcox said she likes what Harris stands for, and that Harris “is supportive of women.”

For Johnson, the idea of the first female president is something she is “absolutely thrilled to be able to see it in my lifetime. Representation matters.”

Wilcox nodded in agreement.

‘So excited about it. It’s unreal.’

Bullock, of Tarboro, came to see Harris on Wednesday because it was so close to her home. As Kool and the Gang’s “Celebration” played loudly before the rally started, Bullock talked about how Harris supports reproductive rights.

“I am so excited about it. It’s unreal. My grandma is 100 so she gets to see this (in her lifetime),” Bullock said. “And it’s just amazing, so I’m just excited.”

Here to ‘witness it’

Syeeda Rose is hopeful.

“I think it’s time.”

“I think it’s going be something that we’re going be able to witness in our lifetime. And I am so glad to be here to witness it,” Rose said.

‘I love it.’

Erica Jin of Cary was straight to the point when asked what she thought about voting for possibly the first female president.

“I love it. I love it,” Jin said.

Janet Oesterling came to the Harris rally, her first, because she thinks Harris is “the sane choice. I love her and we need her for this country, for everybody, regardless of your party. She’s the only one that can really keep this country together, and she’s great.”

“Isn’t it really about time?” Oesterling said. “I mean, what’s wrong with us? We’re viable individuals. We work hard, we raise families. We deserve to lead this country. It’s time.”

For Natasha Richmond, “it’s past time.”

“It should have been done in 2016,” said Richmond, who voted for Clinton in that election.