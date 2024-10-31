Three North Idaho men sentenced to federal prison for child exploitation crimes

From staff reports

Three men from North Idaho will spend years in federal prison after prosecutors secured convictions for child pornography and enticement.

One man, Rathdrum resident Donovan Vinton Nagle, 62, will go to prison for 71/2 years.

Nagle will spend the remainder of his life under the supervision of federal probation agents, according to a news release for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Idaho.

Vinton was ensnared in an online sting operation during the summer of 2023 by a federal agent who pretended to be the mother of an 11-year-old girl. Vinton sent pictures and arranged to meet the fictitious mother and her daughter for sex at a Coeur d’Alene hotel.

Instead, he was met in the hotel’s parking lot and arrested by investigators while he carried a bag of candy, ice cream bars and energy drinks.

In another case, Lewiston resident Eric Marshall Villa, 39, was sent to prison for nine years for possessing child pornography.

Federal investigators seized Villa’s phone and found he had received more than 750 videos of child porn and distributed more than 550 videos. He was exchanging porn with others online using aliases on Instagram and Telegram, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

And David William Peer, 47, of Moscow, Idaho, was sent to federal prison for 10 years for possessing child porn.

Peer is a registered sex offender, and when investigators searched his home following tips, they found more than 1,000 images of child porn.

“I am proud of my office’s efforts to partner with law enforcement throughout our state to locate and bring to justice child predators,” U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in a statement.