Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kaiden M.K. Contreras and Alma M.M. Cortes, both of Mica.

Juan C.G. Chavez and Lakiah K.J. Bennett, both of Spokane.

Kevin C. Campbell and Angela N. Swenseid, both of Spokane.

Christopher S. Jewell and Deborah R. Gaddess, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas F. Lister and Sallie M. Simmons, both of Spokane.

James B. Weale and Sariah M.B. Cloud, both of Spokane.

Edward D. Ramsey and Jeannie M. Havens, both of Spokane.

Douglas C. Dial and Becky S. Harris, both of Mead.

William E. Davis and Makayla M. Munson, both of Spokane.

Gregory D. Winegarden and Andria C. Bowers, both of Cheney.

Anthony W. Hoyler and Ashley A. Tyacke, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

City of Spokane v. Beverly Dismukes, et al., complaint for abatement of a public nuisance and injunctive relief – drug and chronic nuisance.

Tanner Marr v. Michael Manos, et al., complaint.

David A. Sauer, et al. v. Jesus Zepeda, et al., complaint.

Jennifer Tomlinson, et al. v. Antone Paradiso, et al., complaint for damages.

Barbara Doede, et al. v. Gavin Pratt, et al., complaint for damages.

JVMV Somerset LLC v. Michelle Sells, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Laurel Gonzales, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Kristopher Brewer, restitution of premises.

Apple Grove LLC v. Krystel Nealand, restitution of premises.

University South and East Apartments LLC v. Steve Longino, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Jordan Cozza, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. April D. Lence, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Shannay D. Dishneau, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Jason Hiner, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Cody Mellor, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Sarah Vogel, money claimed owed.

CSC Pine View Realty LLC v. Andrew McQuillan, restitution of premises.

Discover Bank v. Kristine L. Strong, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Vu, Patany and Moua, Teng

Prozorac, Mary A. and Eldar

Kukuruza, Maren E.G. and Charles S.

Scripture-Smith, Theresa L.N. and Napolitano, Jonathan

Heuschkel, Amie and Jeffry R.

Chappell, Anthony and Samantha

Stevenson, Tamara J. and Edward D.

Christensen, Carrie A. and Cameron C.

Chissus, Stacie A. and McDonald, Joshua J.

Crowder, Keith H. and Lidya E.

Dye, Frank E. and Felicity A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Svetlana P. Kozubenko, 28; 159 days in jail with 159 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Damon L. McCart, 38; $3,537.54 restitution, 25 months in prison, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle and six counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Joseph R. Bailey, 47; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Jonathan G. Johnson, 33; 34 days in jail with 34 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jonathan P. Perea, 26; 12 months and a day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Benjamin J. Pointer, 22; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Carl L. Mitchell Jr., 53; two months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Joshua R. Stricker, 22; 66 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree robbery.

Jeremy J. LaFleur, 33; 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Ana-Maria Feldhusen, 38; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and no-contact order violation.

Christopher M. Frazier, 34; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Benjamin D. Gambill, 34; five days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Jason E. Gorsegner, 48; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Terry A. Nelson, 44; one day in jail, after being found guilty of failure to obey a police officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Judge Kristin C. Sullivan

Kurtis M. Shellman, 36; five days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Dimi Michel, 26; 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Galina P. Lapik, 35; $1,245.50 fine, 60 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Jeremiah L. Hughes, 40; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Teri L. Stills, 60; $903.60 fine, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.