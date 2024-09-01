Resources diverted from contained Mowry fire to County Line fire near Plummer that is 80% under control

Fire crews have reached 80% containment on the County Line fire burning near Plummer, as officials diverted resources from the completely contained Mowry fire near Worley that burned nearly 90 acres.

The County Line fire hasn’t grown since Saturday evening, consuming 192 acres between Kootenai and Benewah counties.

County Line Road remains closed as nearby trees weakened by fires present hazards near the roadway. Firefighters are working to clear the snags along the roadway. Crews are “hopeful” the road will open Monday, said Idaho Department of Lands Spokesperson Jonathan Luhnow.

The fire downed some power poles in the area, and Avista personnel are assessing plans to replace them, a release from the Department stated.

No structures were damaged in the fire. Luhnow said he wasn’t aware of any injuries stemming from the fire.

Kootenai County Emergency Management evacuation orders for the area have been lifted since Saturday afternoon.

Luhnow asks that residents use caution in the fire area even after it’s put out, due to weakened trees that could fall more easily; crews aren’t able to clear snags in the entire 192-acre fire area.

“The whole fire area is dangerous, and there’s trees that can come down quite a while into the future,” Luhnow said. “Stay out of the area if you don’t need to be there and be careful.”