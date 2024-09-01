On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11 a.m.: NHRA: U.S. Nationals Fox 28
Baseball, MLB
12:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Baltimore MLB
4:07 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root
4:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Mets MLB
Football, CFL
11:30 a.m.: Toronto at Hamilton CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary CBS Sports
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Boston College at Florida State ESPN
Paralympics
5 a.m.: Track and field / swimming USA
7:20 a.m.: Badminton USA
9:30 a.m.: Goalball USA
11:30 a.m.: Track and field / swimming USA
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open (round of 16) ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open (round of 16) ESPN2
Volleyball, college
2 p.m.: Stanford vs. Wisconsin in Milwaukee Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Texas at Minnesota FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:07 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change