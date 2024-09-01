The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Monday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11 a.m.: NHRA: U.S. Nationals Fox 28

Baseball, MLB

12:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Baltimore MLB

4:07 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland Root

4:10 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Mets MLB

Football, CFL

11:30 a.m.: Toronto at Hamilton CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Edmonton at Calgary CBS Sports

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Boston College at Florida State ESPN

Paralympics

5 a.m.: Track and field / swimming USA

7:20 a.m.: Badminton USA

9:30 a.m.: Goalball USA

11:30 a.m.: Track and field / swimming USA

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open (round of 16) ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open (round of 16) ESPN2

Volleyball, college

2 p.m.: Stanford vs. Wisconsin in Milwaukee Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Texas at Minnesota FS1

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:07 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change