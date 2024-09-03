Ask the doctors: Planning ahead can help reduce back injuries

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My boyfriend and I started a landscaping business. It means we lug around plants and trees and sacks of soil. He’s strong and doesn’t pay much attention to technique, but I worry it’s going to catch up with him. Can you please talk about how to be safe when lifting heavy stuff?

Dear Reader: When lifting heavy or bulky objects, it’s all too easy to rely just on your back to handle the bulk of the load. But because of the somewhat fragile architecture of the spine, this leaves you prone to injury. Although this is particularly true when heavy lifting is a part of your daily routine, even a one-time lift, when done with poor form, can end badly.

The most common injury sustained in heavy lifting is muscle strain in the lumbar region, which is the lower back. More serious injuries, such as strained or torn ligaments, or herniated discs in the spine, are also possible. Symptoms of a back injury include sudden pain, muscle cramps or spasms and a compromised range of motion. Even a mild spinal injury can put you out of commission for several days. More serious injuries can take weeks to heal. And while less common than lumbar injuries, damage is possible to the middle and upper back, and also the neck, during heavy lifting.

The good news is that proper technique reduces the risk of injury. For that, we turn to the field of ergonomics. The first – and often ignored – step is to plan ahead. Assess the shape and weight of the object, and know the specific path to its final destination. Next, position the object so it is centered in front of you. To keep from twisting as you lift a heavy weight, which you should never do, plant your feet on either side of it, shoulder width apart. Crouch , keeping the spine upright and the core muscles engaged. You’re going to use your arms and hands to secure the load and let the powerful leg and butt muscles do the bulk of the lifting. Engaging your core as you lift reduces the stress on the spine.

Avoid carrying a heavy load on one side of the body. If necessary, as when a parent carries a child, be sure to regularly switch sides. The ideal position when carrying a heavy load is to keep it between your thighs and shoulders. When something is too heavy for this, keep it suspended between your bent knees, with your back upright, as you walk. But in this case, you may want to break up the journey into increments. Bulky objects can make these precautions difficult to follow. In those cases, get another person to help. If possible, alternate light and heavy loads.

Using a back belt can aid stability and add a measure of protection. However, these can also cause a false sense of security. If you do use a back belt, be sure to always follow ergonomic procedures. It takes just an instant to injure your back, but days, or even weeks, to recover.

