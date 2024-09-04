The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
86°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Xfinity opens new store on South Hill

Comcast is opening a new retail store on the South Hill. Shown is the store that opened in 2020 in Spokane Valley.  (Courtesy photo)
By Thomas Clouse tomc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5495

Comcast announced this week that it opened a new Xfinity store on Spokane’s South Hill.

The new store, 2525 E. 29th Ave., is a place where customers can obtain a full line of company products and services, according to a news release.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the store in Lincoln Heights and the South Hill, Comcast now has three locations in Spokane. The company has invested about $1.1 billion in technology and infrastructure across Washington, according to the release.

Spokane now ranks among the top four cities in the state with the most increases in homes and businesses connected to the Comcast network, according to the release.