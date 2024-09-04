Xfinity opens new store on South Hill

Comcast announced this week that it opened a new Xfinity store on Spokane’s South Hill.

The new store, 2525 E. 29th Ave., is a place where customers can obtain a full line of company products and services, according to a news release.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to the store in Lincoln Heights and the South Hill, Comcast now has three locations in Spokane. The company has invested about $1.1 billion in technology and infrastructure across Washington, according to the release.

Spokane now ranks among the top four cities in the state with the most increases in homes and businesses connected to the Comcast network, according to the release.