The Collector: For Chuck LIttle, cars are his steering passion

Nowadays, Chuck Little may be best known for being the father of former professional stock car racing driver Chad Little. But the senior Little made his own mark in Spokane racing history.

Long before an ice ribbon and the reimagined U.S. Pavilion, Riverfront Park was the site of the Spokane Grand Prix.

“In 1986, Chad and I went to the Tacoma Grand Prix, and he raced around the Kingdome,” Little recalled. “He won it.”

That got him thinking – if Tacoma could have a Grand Prix, why not Spokane? With the help of then-mayor Vicki McNeill, hundreds of volunteers, and some big-name sponsors, The Spokane Grand Prix raced around the park in 1987 and 1988.

And the mayor got her wish for a spin in Chad’s car.

“I put an extra seat in it, took it down to City Hall, and Chad drove her,” Little said. “She wanted him to go faster, so he got it up to 160 mph and left the police escort behind!”

That green No. 97 car is just one of many in a collection that he’s been building for 50 years.

Little’s love affair with fast cars started in childhood.

“My dad took us to races at Mead and Joe Albi in the ’50s,” he recalled. “I started racing at the Spokane Fairgrounds in 1965.”

His son started his career there too, when his parents managed racing at the fairgrounds. They also owned and operated Northwest Speedway at State Line for 13 years.

Chuck Little raced for about 10 years and worked as a firefighter before purchasing several auto repair shops. He also owned his son’s racing team.

Walking through the shop that houses his collection is like taking a trip through time.

“Most everything I have has a story,” he said.

For example, a 1940 Midget race car with a local connection.

“They raced here in Spokane on a track right off of North Division and Francis where Darigold is.”

Nearby, a 1931 Ford hot rod in mint condition still sports its original Sears tires.

“I collect original classic cars, hot rods and antique cars,” explained Little. “Most are pretty rare. They’re all Fords, and they all run.”

That includes a 1912 Ford with brass fittings.

“It was hand-built and cost $1,050,” he said. “Once the assembly line started, they got rid of the brass, and the car cost $250.”

Ten years ago, Little drove it in the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade.

Another vehicle has a personal connection. He bought the Candy Apple red Boss 302 Mustang, new in 1970.

“I sold it in the ’80s, and 20 years later, I called the guy who had it and bought it back,” Little said. “I’m kind of a keeper.”

Of course, that’s not his only shiny, red Ford. His 1965 Butler Racing Cobra was named after Ron Butler, crew chief for Carroll Shelby’s racing efforts.

Little also owns Lee Roy Yarbrough’s 1969 Torino Talladega.

“He won three races with it, but they outlawed the motor in the car after a year.”

Chrome trim shines on a two-door 1946 Mercury convertible.

“It’s been restored and is exactly like it would be in the showroom,” he said.

Little often did the restoration work himself. A sleek white 1963 Galaxie 400 with turquoise interior and a four-speed engine was a labor of love.

“I restored every nut and bolt of the car,” he said. “It’s just a fun thing to do. It’s my favorite car to drive, and I take it out all the time!”

His 1953 Crestline convertible is a special edition car released to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Ford Motor Company.

“It’s the only car I bought at an auction.”

Wood gleams on a 1921 Depot Hack.

“It was used to pick up passengers at the rail station,” said Little. “I bought it because it’s so pretty!”

One of his most unusual vehicles is a 1946 green Super Deluxe. Its unmarred body features the original paint job.

“It hasn’t been painted or restored and has just 23,000 miles on it,” he said.

The rear windows open from side to side and roll up and down, too. Since most people smoked in the 40s, Ford experimented with window ventilation options.

“They only made the windows in this model like that for one year,” said Little.

His rarest car is kept under cover, and the collector donned white gloves before unveiling a 2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition.

The limited-edition race car features a theme honoring the GT40 Mark II driven to victory by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon at Le Mans in 1966 – part of the historic 1-2-3 Ford GT sweep.

“If you’re going to make a car for racing, you have to make some to sell to the public,” Little explained.

But not just anyone can buy one. Little said hopefuls sent 100,000 resumes to Ford, requesting the privilege of purchasing one.

“This car is one of only 250 built for the U.S.”

He believes his lifelong love of Fords and family racing history swayed the odds in his favor.

This one doesn’t leave his shop.

“It only has 8 miles on it,” he said. “I start it up twice a year.”

His reverence for the rare car is apparent, but he truly enjoys every vehicle in his collection.

“I love old classic cars and hot rods,” said Little. “I like to take them for a ride. But it’s not just the cars – it’s their history.”