Things to watch: Why Eastern Michigan could put upset scare into Washington

By Andy Yamashita Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Here are three things to watch and a prediction for the upcoming game between Eastern Michigan (1-0) and Washington (1-0).

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Husky Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Latest Line (via ESPN Bet): Washington -23.5, Total 47.5

1. Can’t overlook the Eagles. Eastern Michigan under coach Chris Creighton has earned its reputation as a dangerous opponent for the former Power Five teams.

The Eagles had never beaten a Power Five school, despite playing its first season of football in 1891, when Creighton was hired before the 2014 season. He led Eastern Michigan to its first Power Five victory on Sept. 9, 2017, defeating Rutgers 16-13. Since then, Creighton’s Eastern Michigan teams have upset Purdue, Illinois and Arizona State.

Creighton’s physical style of play is led by a defense that surrendered more than 30 points only three times during the 2023 season. Eastern Michigan also played four one-score games a year ago, going 2-2 .

The Huskies can’t overlook the Eagles given their pedigree under Creighton, even with the Apple Cup looming in a week.

2. Tight end challenges. UW coach Jedd Fisch announced sixth-year tight end Quentin Moore will be out against Eastern Michigan. The Kenmore, Washington, product was injured last Saturday by an ineligible player after officials missed an illegal substitution by Weber State.

Moore’s injury means Washington will be down to two scholarship tight ends .

Senior Keleki Latu, the Nevada transfer, didn’t have a reception against Weber State but was mentioned by Fisch as an outstanding player later. Freshman Decker DeGraaf caught a touchdown on his first career reception against the Wildcats and looks set for an expanded role versus the Eagles.

Walk-on tight ends Owen Coutts and Wilson Schwartz might also be needed .

3. Getting Jeremiah Hunter involved. Six players caught a pass for Washington against Weber State. Fifth-year wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter wasn’t one of them.

Hunter, the California transfer, had only two targets during the entire game against the Wildcats. He was overthrown by Will Rogers on a seam route when he got behind the defense early in the third quarter. His only other target came on third-and-10 in the second quarter, when Rogers tried to hit him on a dig route as the pocket collapsed.

Weber State safety Kao Hansen was closer to intercepting the pass than Hunter was to catching it.

Fisch said he doesn’t scheme to get players a certain amount of touches, and admitted there weren’t a lot of opportunities in general against Weber State. Fisch, however, was adamant that Hunter – who had 144 catches, 2,084 yards and 13 touchdowns during his four years with the Golden Bears – will have plenty of chances in the future, potentially starting as soon as this weekend against Eastern Michigan.

Yamashita’s prediction

I’m sticking with my projection from the game-by-game schedule prediction before the season. Eastern Michigan has built a reputation as every team’s toughest nonconference victory and I think it can give Washington a scare.

After the offensive line generally played well against Weber State, however, Washington can expect to come out with a victory, even if it’s a close one.

Prediction: Huskies 28, Eagles 21