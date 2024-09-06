Typhoon Yagi expected to strengthen before hitting Vietnam

By John Yoon and Zixu Wang New York Times

Typhoon Yagi made landfall in southern China on Friday as it forced more than 1 million evacuations, shuttered schools and businesses, disrupted travel and raised alarms about the risks of landslides and floods.

Yagi, one of 2024’s most powerful storms, made landfall in the island province of Hainan at 4:20 p.m. local time, according to China’s National Meteorological Center.

At landfall, it was the equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane, the U.S. Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center said.

The eye of Typhoon Yagi passed directly over Haikou, China, on Friday evening local time, allowing the worst of the winds to smash the city.

The storm weakened as it moved into the Gulf of Tonkin and was rapidly reorganizing overnight.

Over the next 12 hours, the very warm waters will likely allow the storm to intensify to 130 mph, if not higher, before it makes landfall near Haiphong, Vietnam, on Saturday.

This strength would be the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. If it occurs, it would be a rare event. No storm has made landfall in Vietnam with this intensity, especially this far north, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s historical hurricane database.

The heavy rain in southern China began Thursday and was expected to last into Monday, forecasters said.

The Chinese center predicted that parts of Hainan and Guangdong provinces would receive more than 20 inches of rain in a day.

Guangdong, Hainan and Guangxi provinces raised their emergency response to the highest level, warning residents of the risks of landslides and floods. National task forces were sent to Guangdong and Hainan to help prepare for severe weather.

More than 410,000 people in Hainan and 670,000 in Guangdong have been evacuated because of the storm, state media reported.

Hainan authorities asked residents not to leave their homes and ordered all nonessential businesses, markets, public transportation, schools and tourist attractions to be closed.

Guangdong’s transportation department closed six highways and a major bridge linking Hong Kong, Macao and Zhuhai. In Hainan, Haikou Meilan International Airport canceled all flights that had been scheduled for Friday.

The storm skirted Hong Kong, where it left nine people injured and forced the stock market to close Friday. The Hong Kong Observatory warned of the risk of powerful winds, urging residents to stay away from the shore.

In Vietnam, authorities urged ships to return to shore and evacuated residents and tourists from islands, state media reported. In Hanoi and other northern provinces, schools were ordered to close Saturday, according to the local news media. The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam suspended flights across at least four airports Friday.

Yagi, which killed at least 16 people in the Philippines this week, became a super typhoon after a “period of extremely rapid intensification” in the South China Sea, the Joint Typhoon Warning Center said. The center defines a super typhoon as a tropical cyclone of 150 mph or greater in the western North Pacific.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.