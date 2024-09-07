On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: MotoGP: San Marino Grand Prix truTV
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Quaker State 400 USA
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets or Wash. at Pittsburgh MLB
11:15 a.m.: Seattle at St. Louis Root
1:30 p.m.: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers or Detroit at Oakland MLB
4:10 p.m.: Arizona at Houston ESPN
Basketball, WNBA
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at New York ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Atlanta Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Denver at Seattle CBS
1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Cleveland Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Detroit NBC
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World: Omega European Masters Golf
Noon: Champions: Ascension Charity Classic Golf
Soccer, women
10 a.m.: NWSL: Houston at Gotham ESPN
6 p.m.: USL: Brooklyn at Spokane Peacock
Tennis
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (men’s final) ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MILB
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at St. Louis 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
11 a.m.: Denver at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
9 a.m.: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change