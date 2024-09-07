The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
72°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: MotoGP: San Marino Grand Prix truTV

Noon: NASCAR Cup: Quaker State 400 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets or Wash. at Pittsburgh MLB

11:15 a.m.: Seattle at St. Louis Root

1:30 p.m.: Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers or Detroit at Oakland MLB

4:10 p.m.: Arizona at Houston ESPN

Basketball, WNBA

1 p.m.: Las Vegas at New York ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Atlanta Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Denver at Seattle CBS

1:25 p.m.: Dallas at Cleveland Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Detroit NBC

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World: Omega European Masters Golf

Noon: Champions: Ascension Charity Classic Golf

Soccer, women

10 a.m.: NWSL: Houston at Gotham ESPN

6 p.m.: USL: Brooklyn at Spokane Peacock

Tennis

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (men’s final) ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Everett 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at St. Louis 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Denver at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Rams at Detroit 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

9 a.m.: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change