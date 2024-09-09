Man indicted for burning Israeli flag at Columbia University pro-Palestinian protest

Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News

A pro-Palestinian protester busted inside Hamilton Hall was indicted for burning an Israeli flag during an earlier incident at Columbia University, the Manhattan District Attorney announced Monday.

James Carlson, 40, was attending a demonstration on April 20 when a Jewish student had his Israeli flag stolen by another protester, prosecutors said. Carlson was not affiliated with Columbia.

Before the student could get it back, Carlson snatched the flag and took a lighter to it — until the pro-Israel counter-protester seized it once more, according to the DA’s office. He was charged with criminal mischief and arson; he pleaded not guilty.

“This defendant’s alleged activity went beyond legal and peaceful protest. Committing arson in a crowded protest endangers the safety of others, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

“We will continue to work closely with the NYPD and local colleges and universities to ensure the safety of students, staff and community members during any protest or demonstration.”

The student suffered a minor injury but did not need medical attention, the Daily News reported. A second suspect, was arrested in June for hurling a rock at the student’s face.

Carlson, a serial protester and self-proclaimed anarchist, was arrested for trespassing at Hamilton Hall on April 30. As he awaited processing at 1 Police Plaza, Carlson was charged with damaging police property, shattering a glass panel in a holding cell.

Monday’s indictment came less than a week after eight protesters at City College were arraigned on charges of burglary and tampering with physical evidence. Two of the defendants were charged with attempted assault of CUNY public safety officers. All but one had no affiliation with CUNY; Rudy Martinez is a staff member at CUNY’s Guttman College in midtown Manhattan. All pleaded not guilty.