Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William E. Mroczka and Sarah E. Randolph, both of Spokane.

Austin J. Edison and Krista L. Ozimy, both of Spokane.

James M. Bradley, of Sagle and Daphne L. Jacobs, of Rosalia.

Alexander C. Smith, of Hillsboro, Oregon and Jessica D. Taylor, of Spokane.

Robert W. Teal and Kara A. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Thomas B. John, of Spokane and Denise M. Brooks, of Spokane Valley.

Pavlo P. Rudenko and Alena P. Cherkashina, both of Spokane Valley.

Pavlo Polukhin, of Spokane and Sofiia Pikulik, of Spokane Valley.

Cayce E. Jones and Victoria C. Limbocker, both of Spokane.

Leon F. Smith and Theresa M. Danielson, both of Liberty Lake.

Peter K. Kiprono and Evelyn C. Sareto, both of Spokane.

Mitchel S. Thompson and Alyssa T. Walker, both of San Francisco, California.

Walker B. Mackie and Faith A. McConnell, both of Spokane.

Bradley C. Munson and Emily A. Clark, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Zac E. Kostyrka and Payton I. Meyer, both of New York, New York.

Thomas A. Olson and Whillemetta R. Burnette, both of Spokane.

Kristofer J. Bruhn and Caitlyn K. Leclair, both of Spokane.

Conner S. Breneman and Delaynie A. Proffitt, both of Spokane.

Jessica A. Robideaux and Alyssa D. Morris, both of Spokane.

Michael J. Moss and Delaina L. Leres, both of Elk.

Connor A. Chapman and Aleah M. Jennings, both of Spokane.

Joshua L. Sperry and Leah M. Simien, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Ryan M. Case and Cassidy S. McGriff, both of Spokane Valley.

Bryan K. Hynes and Maria R. Carter, both of Spokane.

Melvin A. Rodriguez Juarbe and Paola N. Ramos Angueira, both of Cheney.

KC Jones and Denise C. Osahor, both of Spokane.

Olajide A. Fletcher and Ayshia K.R. Lynn, both of Spokane Valley.

Pavlo Shvorak, of Pasco and Diana Shevchuk, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Kelci R. Stanton, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Amanda McKee, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Letitia Wilde, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Dominique Carrillo, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Barbara A. Oens, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Sinead O’Halloran, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Richard Johns, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. David Robinson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Joe Kuhlman, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Michael Cropper, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Dan R. Hart, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jennifer Dvorak, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jeffery Short, money claimed owed.

Roger K. Garofalo, et al. v. Michael E. Kendrick, et al., restitution of premises.

Carlson and Co Property Management v. Nicholas Wenzel, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Sierra McDowell, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Larry Spencer, restitution of premises.

Tracy Trejos v. Carlos Ponce, complaint for damages.

Kayla McNeal v. The Healing Lodge of the Seven Nations, complaint for damages.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company v. Kayla Kammeyer, et al., complaint for property damage.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Vizcaino, Victor and Sherry

Jordan, Jeffrey A. and Miessen, Julie

Welzig, Skye C. and Andrew M.

Trout, Kyle R. and Danielle M.

Descoteaux, Matthew J. and Charity A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Justin R. Castaner, 24; 19 months in prison, 19 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Daniel S. Kelley, 43; 67 months in prison, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Smith

Daniel J. Holcomb, 39; $1,003 fine, 10 days in jail converted to 80 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, possession of a known controlled substance.

Kendra R. Juarez, 39; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Cameron T. McGillicuddy, 36; 62 days in jail with 62 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, no contact order and protection order violation.

Denzel D. Porter, 31; 29 days in jail with 29 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief.

Stephanie E. Roderick, 41; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless endangerment.

Igor I. Voropay, 32; $623 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, harassment.