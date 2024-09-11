Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Taylor M. Duracher and Madison A. Billingsley, both of Spokane.

Stephen T. Colvin and Crystal L. Truedson, both of Spokane.

Brian J. Mendoza and Samantha V. Brookman, both of Spokane.

Elvis K. Biwott, of Airway Heights, and Ellie N. Williams, of Spokane Valley.

Patrick T. Richardson and Christen A. Long, both of Spokane.

Robert H. Williamson and Amanda L. Grimes, both of Spokane.

David L. Grentz and Melissa A. Lesky, both of Spokane.

David M. Parron and Courtney M. Boles, both of Greenacres.

Kobie K. Hanson and Danielle R. Matera, both of Spokane.

Lauren A. Christopherson and Ashly M. Farrar, both of Spokane.

Brennan M. Wright and Autumn N. Solomon, both of Spokane.

Terry D. Clark and Norbelyn I. Inocencio, both of Spokane.

John P. Velikodnyy, of Pomeroy, Wash., and Avery R. Ortize, of Coeur d’Alene.

Jorden M. Heidal and Nicole L. Sheldon, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Altemus and Andrea L. Janssen, both of Missoula.

Timothy P. Tischer and Jacqueline S. Condon, both of Dubuque, Iowa.

Kelvin D. Opitz, of Rathdrum, and Sophia D. Farrar, of Hayden.

Douglas E. Almas and April M. Horton, both of Spokane Valley.

Ha Van Nguyen and Vien Le Hoang Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Brian N. Richardson and Caitlin E. Feldman, both of Spokane.

Braedan A. Murphy and Christina A. Curran, both of Spokane.

Taylor D. Rainwater and Christine M. Loe, both of Spokane.

Nathan L. Reid and Linsey A. Aulisio, both of Spokane.

Handy Hemos and Boti Joel, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Discover Bank v. Derrick Allen, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Robert Hudon, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Yoshives Belizaire, money claimed owed.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Jason M. Mahaffey, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Robin Worthy, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Heather Hubner, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Malcolm W. Meehan, et al., restitution of premises.

Lanzce G. Douglass Property Management Inc. v. Jeremiah Turina, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Kajere Lait, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Heather Hensley, et al., restitution of premises.

Dundee Concrete and Landscaping LLC v. NTX Lawn and Sprinkler LLC, complaint for sums owed.

City of Spokane v. Bradley J. Johnson, et al., complaint for abatement of a public nuisance and injunctive relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hamilton, Amanda L. and Jeremy A.

Seymour, Amber M. and John D.

Palmer, Amanda T. and Barrett, Chavanne N.

Cromwell, Crystal F. and Andrew C.

Lontz, Angelica V. and Jameson C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Steven B. Bronowski, 58; 149 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault.

James O. Dawson, 21; 19 months in a prison-based alternative, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police vehicle and third-degree theft.

Autumn L. Jackson, 40; nine days in jail with nine days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Scott J. Franklin, 53; 203 days in jail with 203 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Junior V. Amaya, 27; 46 days in jail with 46 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Dakota R. Arbuckle, 28; 47 days in jail with 47 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to eluding a police vessel.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Tyius A. Deadman, 26; 80 days in jail with 80 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Colby J. Schilling, 31; six months in jail with 125 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Lauren J. Morris, 36; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Maurice A. Knight Jr., 32; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dora R. Slater, 40; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Andrew J. Szep, 38; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Thomas G. Parker, 30; $2,038.50 fine, 90 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with license suspended.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kelsa Alfred, 27; one day in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Stefan L. Bryenton, 32; one day in jail, 36 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Kevin A. Clark, 31; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Evan D.M. Eaton, 34; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Patti M. Walker

John D. Hart, 24; $821.59 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligence.

Curtis L. Ketchum, 55; $493 fine, 12 months probation, first-degree negligence.