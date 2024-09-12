Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Roderick D.M. Macaulay and Emily R. Richardson, both of Spokane.

Sean N. Glasow and Rebecca J.D. Walker, both of Spokane.

Nathan J. Fromviller and Joscelin T. Fujii, both of Spokane.

Skyler L. Ogle and Erin E. Lynch, both of Spokane.

Zachary D. Read and Courtney M. Wiese, both of Cheney.

Michael E. Evenson, of Windsor, Canada, and Corbin L. Fanara, of Newman Lake.

Matthew S. Mickas and Claudia C. Mickas, both of Pullman.

Matthew R. Niemeyer and Emma M. Christie, both of Spokane.

Beau D. Barnes and Mallory A. Jones, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew T. McNitt, of Mead and Elizabeth A. Crandall, both of Spokane.

Fran C.G. Gonzalez, of Salem, Oregon, and Anna R. Young, of Spokane Valley.

Lucas A. McAhren and Nichole R. Husk, both of Spokane Valley.

Liam S.L. Gates and Emily L. Wilson, both of Spokane.

Corrinne M. Phillips and Yelena Z. Pantsulaya, both of Spokane.

Nicholas W. Mackelwich and Monica J. Higbee, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Michael J. Webb and Faith M. King, both of Airway Heights.

Daniel P.Q. Oldfield -Detwiler and Hailey A. Oberg, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Kristapher Hudson v. Johnna D. Smith, restitution of premises.

Shrine Park Association Inc. v. Ellen J. Luck Cain, restitution of premises.

Ogdon Way Apartments LLC v. Jayden Albright, et al., restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Sabrina Howell, restitution of premises.

Fox Glen Apartments LLC v. Courtney Clift, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Deer Park Family Care Clinic, complaint for replevin and monies due on lease agreement.

Alicia Miller v. James Stevens, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Davis, Jeseca K. and Smith, Brian S.

Schelin, Veronka I. and Cody J.R.

Endress, John C. and Samantha J.

Chulos, Travis J. and Casey N.

Saviano, Dallas R. and Chelsey

Ruelas, Jose A. Jr. and Licata, Skylin R.

Beatty-Warner, Danielle M. and Wilkinson, Jesse M.

Reich, Shannon and Ryan

Payne, Patrick B. and Tammy L.

Schmidt, Ashley and Brandon

Fetrow-Stumbough, Grace M. and Anna J.

Macurdy, Crystal D. and Christopher W.

Borders, Cara L. and Singletary, TJ R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Mark V. Johnson, 34; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Connor J. Fegan, 20; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree burglary.

Stanley H. Smith, 32; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Tony Hazel

Kace R. Blackburn, 25; 51 months in prison, nine months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence, tampering with a witness – domestic violence and three counts of violation of order.

Chakota D. Lester, 29; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault of a child.

Cody W. Lott, 29; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Vincent J. Gardener, 53; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Mitchell I. Crazybull, 38; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Maurice A. Knight Jr., 32; 12 days in jail with 12 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Daniel P. Clayton, 44; 22 days in jail with 22 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Brittany N. Bryant, 34; 16 days in jail with 16 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Luis A. Fernandez-Simo, 24; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kelcie C. Jolliffe, 27; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Colton H. McCord, 23; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty on three counts of violation of order and fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Michael A. Martinez, 36; 63 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Joshua J. Vanderburg, 27; $1,600 restitution, 62 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kaios Atadrik, 19; one day in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Casey A. Bishop, 33; 180 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Jeffry L. Boughter, 38; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of hit-and-run and reckless driving.

Tyler J. Campbell, 42; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Courtney K. Cline, 33; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and two counts of third-degree theft.

Jason D. Patrick, 47; one day in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and second-degree reckless burning.

Austin W. Dayley, 24; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of pedestrian or vehicular interference and false statement to public servant.

Jeremia M. Evans, 46; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of resisting arrest.

Nicholas C. Flatt, 39; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and pedestrian or vehicular interference.

Mary C. George, 34; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

James R. Richard, 47; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of no-contact order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Austin J. Hacker, 18; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

George L. Johnson, 49; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Robert M. Moheit, 46; $4,500 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.