Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jorge A. Romero and Katharine M. Rogers, both of Spokane.

Travis L. Dovre and Kristina E. Brakebush, both of Liberty Lake.

Daniel A. Moseley and Senida A. Monroy, both of Spokane Valley.

Shane M. Eugenio and Arianna R. Newcomb, both of Spokane.

Tanner J. Wemhoff, of St Maries, and Jordan N. Golz, of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin C. Mendoza, of Sherwood, Arkansas, and Megan N. Haxby, of Spokane.

Holden B. Guthrie and Jacquelynn A. Patterson, both of Spokane.

Christopher M. Drahman and Kimberly M. Nagele, both of Spokane.

Alexander L. Lazott and Jessica E. Torosian, both of Spokane.

Christopher M. Ruiz and Mikayla R. Kvislen, both of Spokane Valley.

Martin Villanueva and Stephanie H. Milliette, both of Spokane.

Marcus E. Bolton, of Clayton, Wash., and Monica M. Gallagher, of Chewelah, Wash.

Paul A. Cherkashin, of Spokane, and Alvina Anghelceva, of Cheney.

Anthony J. Atilano and Myranda R. Mahoney, both of Spokane.

Kran D. Wallace and Rashoun M. Mack, both of Spokane Valley.

Jamal P.W. Oakes and Tiffany R. Rogers, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Logan M. Krohn and Hattie M. McLean, both of Elk.

Hiep X. Nguyen and Andrea M. Timm, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sinto Commons LLC v. Robert Denton, restitution of premises.

Tyson Fowler, et al. v. Chellsea Langley, et al., restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Virginia Yellowbird, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Amber Saunders, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Natasha Gaidukova, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Lisa Prentice, et al., restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Jon Hicks, et al., restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Nikolay Bulakh, restitution of premises.

Rajinder P. Singh v. Makayla Helliwell, restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Lisa C. Hubley, restitution of premises.

Spokane Property Services LLC v. Justine James, et al., restitution of premises.

Lisa Wren v. Fred Ballestero, et al., restitution of premises.

Courtney M. True, et al. v. Darryl R. Spencer, et al., complaint.

Leonora Nicolaysen v. Anna Murphy, complaint.

Kathleen M. Kostelec, et al., v. David J. Horn Jr., et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hoff-Frye, Debra A. and Frye, Stephen M.

Leitz, Tamara G. and Nathan

Helm, Christopher and Crystal

Richards, Bradley and Williams, Bryan

Thomas, Nathan and Babette

Condon-Spence, Catherine and Spence, Rhett T.

Robb, Chandra K. and Groom, Zachary C.

Hutchinson, Kirk A. and Julia R.

Smith, Sheena L. and Matthew D.

Stowell, Brianna L. and Robert L.

Teague, Christopher D. and Mary K.

Northrop-Soulsby, Melissa and Northrop, Roy L.

Schoenthaler, Brianna and Frederick D. Jr.

Williams-Pospychala, Chaundra A. and Pospychala, Adam E.

Olmsted, Kristine and Andrade-Vera, Paulo A.

Moore, Riley and Jenny

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Tom A. Blake, 25; 24 months in a residential substance use treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, attempted second-degree burglary and second-degree organized retail theft.

Trent E.C. Steel, 45; 66 days in jail with 66 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

Jason T. Kelly, 50; 56 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Tony Hazel

Antoney C. Jones Jr., 30; 87 days in jail with 87 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of resisting arrest and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Keirra J.A. Powell, 31; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Caisha Wilmoth, 31; 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Timothy C. Greene Jr., 32; 80 days in jail, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Richard E. Koons, 61; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Patrick B. Stone, 59; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Mateo Bear, 22; nine months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

Bobby D. Risenhoover, 56; 65 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Todd M. Perry, 37; 12 months and a day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Kellen M. Jaeb, 39; $700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Cullen J. Gibson, 44; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Desaray J. Jolly, 38; 25 days in jail with 25 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jesse R. Hall, 42; 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Anthony M. Weatherman, 44; 30 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Elmer B. DiLuzio Jr., 63; 11.5 months in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance – fentanyl or heroin.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Patricia A. Severud, Spokane; debts of $231,940.

Charles W. and Dawn L. Perkins, Medical Lake; debts of $471,573.

Pamela Gray, Chattaroy; debts of $48,653.

Jeffrey A. Leonard, Spokane; debts of $40,346.

Dale M. and Rachael M. Henthorn, Pullman; debts of $63,617.

Ryan M. Roberts, Spokane; debts of $107,015.

Ashley H. Roberts, Spokane; debts of $107,015.

Leighton W. Kuntz, Sprague, Wash.; debts of $101,108.

Jeffrey B. and Nichole C. Chatigny, Spokane; debts of $478,383.

Justin H. and Cory L. Cooley, Medical Lake; debts of $99,548.

Wage-earner petitions

Miguel Lopez Jr. and Stephanie T. Lopez Sarmiento, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $225,565.

Ryan C. Mahaney, Moses Lake; debts not listed.

David A. and Mary L. Barbe, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

James L. Lange, 34; 60 days electronic monitoring, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Gary A. Lombness, 74; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Jacob N. Morford, 36; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to three counts of protection order violation.