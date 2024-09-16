Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan J. Johnston, of Airway Heights, and Kristi R. Garland, of Calgary, Alberta.

Sean M. Flascher and Kelly L. Miller, both of Spokane Valley.

David G. Stehlar and Senna M. Sink, both of Addy, Wash.

Austin M. Lidey and Breeanne C. Padilla Rojas, both of Spokane.

Robert L. Mallette and Christina M. Williams, both of Spokane Valley.

Grey G.T. Johnson and Kaycee R. Wilson, both of Elk.

Kaleb C. Curtice and Molly M. McDowell, both of Yakima.

Jon R. Woodard and Sierra M. Hincke, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael D. Sasser and Ericka L. Griffith, both of Spokane.

Spencer A. Youngs and Amber M. Bucknell, both of Spokane.

Damon E. Cather and Angelica L. Jenks, both of Spokane.

Nathanial Pace and Jessminda C. Albios, both of Spokane.

Joshua S. Ballensky and Jasmine N. Hussong, both of Spokane Valley.

Ian J. Hendershott and Madison T. Kernan, both of Cheney.

Christopher W. Hardwick and Leah L. Vickers, both of Millwood.

Sterling B. Minkler and Cassandra L. Finkler, both of Post Falls.

Dakota L. Spindler and Viviana Montiel-Ramirez, both of Colbert.

Isaac D. Cunnington and Marnie D. Rimes, both of Post Falls.

Jesse E. Atwood and Macy R. Crawford, both of Spokane.

Nicholas S. Berg and Kadie M. Roche, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Amanda Harrington v. Larry Brown, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Tracie Johnson, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Dustin Hayward, et al., restitution of premises.

US Department of Housing and Urban Development v. Kayla Hall, restitution of premises.

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company v. Vladimir Kopets, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nwoke, Amarachukwu S. and Mbotha, Deborah N.

Chol, Nyawir D. and Juach, Deny L.

Lopez, Angel U. and Jeanysa D.

Griffin, Steven L. and Samantha L.

Caires, Seth and Taylor C.

Vanderholm Ortiz, Raedriel and Ortiz, Rudy

Hamilton, Clifford and Darby, Tawny

McGavran, Howard K. and Connie K.

Willis, Jennifer and Jake

Arnold, Mariah A. and Carter J.

Walker, Reba J. and Frank G.

Thomas, Cori L. and Yelba E.

Countryman, Courtney and Kerbs, Jeramiah M.

Evans, Malana L. and Eric S.

Hedge, Beth A. and Bharadwaj S.

Lane, Amanda S.M. and Joshua L.

Greene, Kaylie C. and Anthony P.

Brown, Ryan J. and Metzger-Brown, Shelly L.

Brown, Brieanna B. and Kristofer J.

Blunt, Kristina M. and Gordon W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Ivan Lopez-Gutierrez, 41; $6,620 restitution, 114 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Terral R.A. Lewis, 26; eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Andrew B. McDowell, 31; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Autumn Petty, 35; 18 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Daniel Malone, 42; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Philip Hulse, 36; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Evan W. Richardson Jr., 40; 224 months in prison, after being found guilty of four counts of first-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Darian D. Barlow, 29; $1,371.44 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving and operating vehicle without ignition interlock.

Spencer L. Butcher, 29; $1,950.50 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

John P. Crosby, 37; $510 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Cory R. Nelson, 55; $1,403.85 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.