50 years ago in Expo history: A Canadian artist impressed with her unique nautical medium for expression

The featured artist at Expo ’74’s British Columbia Pavilion worked in an unusual medium: recycled tugboat ropes.

“Heavy towing rope is pretty much my favorite material, because I like to work with big things,” said Patricia Wheeler, of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Most of her materials came from the ropes used by tugboats in the Vancouver waterways. She also used baling twine to weave “colorful tapestries.”

She admitted that her choice of material was unusual, but she said that her “ropes are just now being accepted by artists.”

In other Expo news, word arrived that the Australian foreign minister, Donald R. Willesee, was planning to attend Australia Day at the fair. He would be the “top foreign official” to visit Expo, to date.

From 100 years ago: Finally, after several previous attempts, Hillyard voted to become part of Spokane.

The totals were 808 in favor of annexation, 681 opposed.

The election had been contentious, as evidenced by the special police officers who were assigned to each polling station to prevent any shenanigans.

In the end, the majority of Hillyard residents had grown weary of nearly two years of civic dysfunction. At one point, the city had two different men claiming to be the police chief. Several other city offices had also been in dispute, and factional fighting had nearly paralyzed the city government.

The next step was for the Hillyard City Council to draw up a petition, formally seeking admittance to the city of Spokane.