Game show contestants sue MrBeast, Amazon for alleged sexual harassment, abuse

David Matthews, New York Daily News

YouTube star MrBeast and Amazon are being sued by contestants of an upcoming game show over claims of sexual harassment and other abuse.

The lawsuit alleges that multiple contestants on the upcoming “Beast Games” reality competition show were severely mistreated.

“Several contestants [ended] up hospitalized, while others reported suffering physical and mental complications while being subjected to chronic mistreatment, degradation and, for the female contestants, hostile working conditions,” a statement released by attorneys for the five unnamed plaintiffs.

Plaintiffs said they were fed “sporadically and sparsely” and did not have “adequate access to hygienic products or medical care.”

They said the production also did not pay minimum wages or overtime, despite a reported $100 million budget. They also claim the production provided false information to the Nevada government to receive tax credits to film in the state.

The plaintiffs filed the class-action lawsuit against the YouTuber, studio Amazon MGM and related production companies on Monday at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

A copy of the lawsuit obtained by Variety redacted specific details of the alleged sexual harassment, but indicated it happened “throughout the production.”

“The female contestants particularly and collectively suffered as a result of Defendants’ actions,” the complaint states. “The ‘Beast Games’ work environment systematically fostered a culture of misogyny and sexism where Production Staff did nothing.”

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has more than 316 million followers on YouTube, which features videos of himself and others completing various stunts, endurance challenges and philanthropy. The forthcoming Prime series — which Donaldson will host but currently does not have a release date — boasts a $5 million prize — purportedly the biggest prize in game show history — for one of its 1,000 contestants.