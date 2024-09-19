50 years ago in Expo history: Was the cold war thawing? Soviet relations at the fair seemed to suggest so

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

“Detente” was the overriding theme of Expo ’74’s Soviet Union National Day.

The term referred to a thawing trend in the three-decade Cold War, and visiting Soviet officials were presenting an amicable face at Expo.

The Soviet deputy health minister said that international cooperation was the goal when it came to cancer research and other medical research.

A Soviet trade representative said that recent improvements in trade relations resulted in “tangible economic benefits for both sides.” And the Soviet deputy minister of agriculture said that – despite a fine Soviet grain harvest – his country could still use more grain and may have been making major purchases of American grain.

Finally, the president of the USSR Chamber of Commerce made some friends in Spokane by declaring that Expo ’74 was “a history-making event.”

From 100 years ago: Hillyard Mayor Pat Brown formally petitioned the Spokane City Council for annexation to Spokane, in the penultimate step toward consolidation of the two cities.

The final step was up to the Spokane City Council, which had to formally approve consolidation – although that was essentially a foregone conclusion.

It was a pensive moment for Brown, who had opposed consolidation. But after the voters spoke earlier in the week, Brown did his duty and handed the petition to the Spokane mayor with only “a slight bow.” He admitted that Hillyard City Council activities “have at times been turbulent,” but that Hillyard had “come through fine.”