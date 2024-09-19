Jeff Bezos fiancée Lauren Sánchez sued by yoga instructor over children’s book

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

Jeff Bezos’ fiancee, Lauren Sánchez, is being sued by her former yoga teacher over her new children’s book.

Wellness guru Alanna Zabel alleges Sánchez’s “The Fly Who Flew To Space,” which was published in August, is a rip off of her children’s book “Dharma Kitty Goes To Mars,” according to a lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

The yogi claims she and Sánchez for years discussed collaborating on a children’s book before she pitched her idea to the former journalist in 2022, outlining the plot and key concepts for her. Zabel eventually went on to release the book by herself.

Just months later, in January 2023, the future Mrs. Bezos announced her own book about a Mars expedition, with a portion of its proceeds set to go to Bezos Earth Fund and Bezos Academy. According to the suit, Sanchez’s book shares more than 60% of similar content and story with “Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars.”

Zabel — who taught Sánchez privately from 2007 to 2011 — claimed the plagiarized book is retaliation for her dropping Sánchez as a yoga student more than a decade ago. She added that she did so due to Sánchez’s “continual and outrageous acts of jealousy,” though she did not provide specifics. Zabel only noted that Sánchez “has always demonstrated a desire to appear like [Zabel], an authentic, independent, free-spirited, hard working and public service oriented yoga instructor.”

She added that the “betrayal and theft” has resulted in severe emotional harm.

Earlier this week, Kris Jenner hosted a star-studded party to celebrate Sánchez’s book release. The guest list included several of her daughters, as well as the likes of Kathy Hilton, model Miranda Kerr, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, Baby2Baby Co-CEO Kelly Sawyer and stylist Jamie Mizrahi, per photos from the event.

“Women who scoot over and make room for other women to ‘have a seat at the table.’ Women who uplift each other,” Sanchez wrote alongside a carousel of images from the bash. “‘Thank you @krisjenner for hosting this beautiful lunch with all the girls to support @theflywhoflew. What a special afternoon, I’m over the moon!”

Following the book launch, Khloe Kardashian praised Sánchez for creating a story “inspired by her childhood battle with dyslexia and a lifelong love of flying.”

“This book is an inspiring and imaginative story that sparks curiosity and imagination while at the same time it encourages us all to shoot for the stars,” she continued. “Order the @theflywhoflew for yourself or your babies – such a sweet and positive read that teaches so many lessons of determination, resilience and believing in yourself!”

Kim Kardashian, who has previously touched on her daughter’s dyslexia diagnosis, echoed Khole’s praise and shared a clip of Sánchez speaking on “The View” about “The Fly Who Flew to Space,” and her own struggles with dyslexia as a child.

She wrote: “I’m reposting this not bc she’s my friend and I love her, but because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay.”