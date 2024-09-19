Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nathanael T. Grady and Lindsay L.N. Yassick, both of Bozeman.

Allen F. Rexus, of Airway Heights, and Jackie D.R. Grewcock, of Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

Garrett A. Figgins and Annissa D. Wimer, both of Spokane Valley.

Rodney L. Mize and Jessica M. Russell, both of Newport, Wash.

Bao Vinh Ta and Nhu Huynh Do, both of Spokane Valley.

Devin J. Alfirevic and Jordin K. Connall, both of Spokane.

Ian R. Schwendiman and Ashley R. Richardson, both of Cheney.

Jesse L. Griffin and Tanya M. Williams, both of Spokane.

Dylan C. Morrison and Myah I. Boyer, both of Spokane.

Jacob L. Rizzi, of Mead and Kiaunah S. Roach, of Spokane.

Sky M. Mickelson and Marissa D. Hansen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Latia X.R. Butler, et al., restitution of premises.

FR Bach Housing IV LLC v. Amber Murphy, restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Alissa Valentine, et al., restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Scott Emmanuel, money claimed owed.

Fabro LLC v. Jordon M. Trevino, money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Denese Folmer, money claimed owed.

Amuse LLC v. Marsh and McLennan Agency LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Harnetiaux, Nancy N. and Todd S.

Fiedler, Donald W. and Charvet-Fiedler, Elisabeth A.

Walker, Stacie and Nathanial

McKee, Rebecca A. and Stephen J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Jeffery Deardorff, 22; eight months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Tyson A. Watson, 35; 51 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Aaron Lieske, 28; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Bernard E. Mallory III, 53; 120 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery – domestic violence.

Neisha D. Regan, 31; four days in jail with four days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Vanessa V.M. Lee, 26; 50 days in jail with 50 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Charles M. Weaver, 35; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Tyishia L. Boyce, 26; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Seth T. Gilliam, 29; $700 restitution, two days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Marcus R. Syzemore, 32; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Christopher J. Munje, 54; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert J. Page, 42; 180 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of first-degree driving with license suspended.

Donald N. Rattler; 65; three days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Melissa A. Haugen, 52; $2,005.10 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.