Hop farmer Shelley Desmarais talks about campaign that benefits Wellness House

YAKIMA – Hop harvest is an incredibly busy time for Shelley Desmarais and her family, who own CLS Farms in Moxee, Washington.

Their fifth-generation hop farm has more than 2,200 acres with 27 hop varieties. They appreciate the many workers who make this highly specialized harvest happen every year.

It’s also a reflective time for Desmarais, a two-time breast cancer survivor. Since 2018, brewers have purchased specifically chosen hops from CLS and brewed specialty beers for the One in Eight campaign. CLS donates $4 from every pound of those specialty hops sold to Wellness House in Yakima.

The campaign’s name comes from the fact that 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Hundreds of breweries of all sizes have participated by brewing a One in Eight beer. Since 2018, One in Eight has raised nearly $200,000 through collaborations, direct donations, in-kind donations and fundraising events, Desmarais said.

Why did you choose Wellness House of Yakima as the campaign’s beneficiary?

Twelve years ago, after completing my first round of breast cancer treatment, I needed professional support to deal with various issues that survivors face post-treatment. That’s when I met Amy Zook at Wellness House of Yakima, who listened to me, validated my feelings, and provided a safe space for me to share my fears about cancer coming back.

Those were tough years between my first and second cancers. I knew deep down that something was wrong, and I kept telling my doctors, fighting to get additional screenings. Four years after my first diagnosis, I had a large, aggressive tumor in the same breast as before.

Initially, I had had a lumpectomy followed by radiation treatment and taking Tamoxifen. I had a team of exceptional female surgeons who listened to my fears and caught this second tumor before it became Stage IV. Due to the aggressive nature of the cancer when it returned, treatment in Seattle was a better option for me.

After multiple rounds of chemotherapy, surgery and proton radiation treatment, my cancer was brought under control.

My breast cancer has not returned, but I deal with lingering side effects from all the treatments, both physically and emotionally. Because Wellness House is not affiliated with one hospital, I felt welcomed and could advise other women on how to seek a second opinion or even where to get a breast MRI.

Wellness House has a support group of long-term survivors who showed me that it’s possible to live a long life even after a cancer diagnosis. Many of the women in the support group were 20-year survivors. I needed examples of other women who had gone on to see their children become adults, meet their grandchildren, or start a new business. I needed to see someone simply plan for the future when it felt uncertain.

Being part of this free support group at Wellness House gave me hope and the strength to keep fighting.

What are some highlights of Moxee Light, this year’s One in Eight beer brewed by Varietal Beer Co.?

This is the third One in Eight beer Varietal has brewed, and Moxee Light is delicious and perfect to have during hop harvest. It’s an American Light Lager with a low ABV of 4%. My friends Chris Baum and Malissa Gatton, who own Varietal, brewed it.

This is a great example of the unique relationships between brewers and hop farmers. They were supportive friends during my treatment. I still remember the coloring set they gifted me to help pass the time. They have shown me and Eric support over the years and have been there for my three daughters Claire, Lauren and Vivienne.

As any mother who is battling breast cancer knows, we only think about living for our family and anyone who shows that family love, we are deeply appreciative of.

In addition to Chris and Malissa, Alexandra Nowell, a brewer friend, collaborated on this year’s One-in-Eight recipe. It features my new hop, CLS-X14, which has aroma characteristics of lemongrass, lime zest and stone fruit. It has a clean smell and is perfect in a lager.

Where can people purchase Moxee Light and for how long?

Moxee Light is available in cans at Wrays Thriftway, The Bier Den, and Varietal Brewing taproom in Sunnyside. It’s also on draft at The Kiln and HopTown Pizza. Many restaurants and bars are still signing up, so you can expect to find it soon in Yakima. It’s being sold until the end of October.

It will be featured at our One in Eight Party on Friday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 10 p.m. at The Kiln in West Valley. We’ll have raffles, prizes and a survivor and remembrance wall. I’ll even be DJing a dance party.

If your business is interested in serving Moxee Light or brewing a One in Eight, please message me at hops@clsfarms.com.

How can people support relatives and friends undergoing cancer treatment and their caregivers?

Show them you care, and don’t be afraid to say, “Sorry you’re going through this.” Please send a text, a card or anything to let that person and their family know they are not alone.

I will never forget those who showed kindness to my family. I also remember friends who said nothing and pretended they didn’t see me at the grocery store. I’ve turned all those moments into a good laugh and tried to show grace to people.

The best kind of therapy to get through those challenging moments is laughter. I’ve kept a journal of all the good stories over the years, it helps me stay positive.

Food is always a good thing – or, as I called them, “cancer casseroles.” Once you get those showing up, it’s for real. Bring healthy options, such as fruit, vegetables, and treats, occasionally. There’s a myth that cancer patients always lose weight or get skinny. For me, that was not the case.

A day of beauty is always appreciated. During treatment, we lose our identity and are stripped of our hair, eyebrows and breasts. We undergo so many physical changes, so don’t be afraid to send a cool hat, hoop earrings, bright lipstick, scarf or fuzzy socks. Those little touches help.

Lastly, don’t gossip about someone’s breast cancer or be overly critical of the family’s choices or how they are coping. We don’t know what is happening in their life, and it’s not our place to speculate or be overly harsh. Just be kind, generous and trustworthy.

What would you like to say about the local, national and even international support for the One in Eight campaign?

I want to express my deep gratitude for the incredible support our community has provided, especially from my employees, the brewers, the team at Wellness House and the other cancer organizations that have benefited from this campaign.

It was started over six years ago with my friend Steve Luke of Cloudburst Brewing. He wanted to honor the women in his family who battled breast cancer too. That hop harvest, Steve brewed one of eight wet hop beers. He used our Centennials for the first beer and hence One in Eight was created.

The following year, my friend Pam Brulotte of Icicle Brewing and fellow breast cancer survivor did a fresh hop beer. Since then, Icicle has brewed a One in Eight for the past six years and donated proceeds to Wellness Place in Wenatchee.

Throughout this initiative, I’ve had the privilege of meeting many women from New York City to Mexico who are fighting to overcome and survive, prioritizing their families, working and navigating through breast cancer treatment.

I want to convey this essential message: never give up; never let fear keep you from getting your mammogram.

If you suspect something is wrong, contact a friend, confide in someone and get screened early. Always get a second opinion if you need reassurance. Listen to that inner voice.

Our supporters for this campaign go above and beyond. One of the breweries that brewed a One in Eight beer also arranged for a mobile mammogram unit and provided free mammograms. I often think about the women who might not have had access to these services otherwise.

It’s impressive to see how breweries are making a positive impact in their communities and letting women and their families know they are not alone. Through collaboration, we can change people’s lives using beer and hops.

