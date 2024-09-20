Porn site user linked to N.C. gubernatorial candidate Robinson also praised Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson walks onstage during a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Asheville, N.C., on Aug. 14. MUST CREDIT: Tom Brenner for The Washington Post (Tom Brenner/For the Washington Post)

By Hannah Knowles and Amy Gardner Washington Post

A porn site user linked to North Carolina gubernatorial nominee Mark Robinson praised Adolf Hitler’s book “Mein Kampf” in addition to declaring himself a “black NAZI,” according to screenshots obtained by the Washington Post.

The user’s posts on porn forum Nude Africa vanished Thursday, the same day that CNN reported on the many ways the account resembled Robinson. A person with access to the site before their deletion provided the Post with screenshots.

“Mein Kampf is a good read,” the user, dubbed “minisoldr,” wrote in a thread seeking book recommendations. “It’s very informative and not at all what I thought it would be. It’s a real eye opener.” The book, an autobiography by Hitler, casts Jews as an “eternal parasite.”

Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, has denied writing minisoldr’s posts, and a spokesman, Mike Lonergan, reiterated that on Friday.

But CNN pointed out many links between Robinson and minisoldr, which matches Robinson’s username on public accounts and lists the user’s full name as “mark robinson.”

The old posts have upended Robinson’s campaign for governor in a battleground state that is also pivotal to Republican Donald Trump’s hopes to retake the White House. Trump praised and endorsed Robinson in the primary, despite some worry in the GOP that Robinson’s long history of incendiary comments would be a serious vulnerability. Now Democrats hope Robinson will drag down other GOP candidates.

Lonergan responded Friday to a request for comment on the Mein Kampf post and others with a press release bashing Robinson’s Democratic opponent, Josh Stein.

The Nude Africa user minisoldr also wrote extensively and in graphic detail about having extramarital sex with his wife’s sister.

Politico reported Thursday that the same email Robinson used on the porn site was registered on Ashley Madison, a website used for extramarital affairs. Lonergan told Politico that Robinson denies having an Ashley Madison account and did not respond to the Post on Friday when asked if Robinson denies having an affair with his sister-in-law.

Robinson stayed in the gubernatorial race past a Thursday deadline to withdraw, despite some pressure from Republicans to bow out over the CNN revelations. The state Republican Party issued a statement of support, but others in the GOP are working to distance themselves. Robinson is not expected to attend Trump’s Saturday rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss planning.

Some Republicans were nervous about Robinson’s social media history – and specifically his comments on Jewish people and Nazis – well before the Nude Africa posts surfaced this week.

On his public Facebook account, Robinson often suggested that people were overly concerned with Nazis and should instead worry about communism – including in the weeks after a 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville drew national outrage.

“For the 4,880,560th time; CULTURAL MARXISM, SOCIALISM, and their father COMMUNISM are the enemies of this nation,” Robinson wrote on Facebook in September 2017. “Please STOP wasting my time, your time, and the time of your fellow conservatives talking about, and making mention of, the NAZIS who have been DEAD since 1945.”

CNN reported Thursday that Robinson, who is Black, expressed support for bringing back slavery and railed against civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. in his Nude Africa posts. Publicly, Robinson has also criticized the civil rights movement of the 1960s and attacked prominent Black people in harsh and offensive terms – for instance, calling Michelle Obama a man and an “angry, anti-American, communist black lady” who speaks “ghetto” and “wookie.”

Screenshots reviewed by the Post also show the user minisoldr speaking derisively about Black people.