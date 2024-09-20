Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob M. Herrington and Karry A.Y. Saechao, both of Spokane.

Anthony R. Brown, of Ephrata, Wash., and Julissa A.G. Bowman, of Willows, Calif.

Micelli D. Olmstead and Willow R. Loredo, both of Spokane.

Preston R. Long and Kayrina R. Klein, both of Spokane.

Sviatoslav Tolstokorov and Mariia Tverdokhlib, both of Spokane.

Courtney N. Babbitt and Lily C. Jimenez, both of Spokane.

Jacob S. Ellis, of Center Point, Ala., and Jessica N. Oskalenko, of Spokane.

Connor W. Simonson, of Kalispell, Montana and Kira C. Plough, of Silt, Colorado.

Daniel A. Kanzler, of Ritzville, and Jamie M. Forbes, of Spokane.

Nathan J. Korta, of Spokane, and Allison M. La Rue, of Elk.

Alex J. Hickey and Jourdan P. Rigby, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey A. Loree and Bupha Bualoy, both of Spokane.

Devon A. Goldmeer and Nicole R. Newberry, both of Spokane.

Robert J. Smith and Heather K.L. Machtmes, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Peak Homes LLC v. Toney Sebits, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Katina A. McQuilkin, restitution of premises.

Nelson Family Properties LP v. Timothy Jonckers, et al., restitution of premises.

MST Stonecrest LLC v. Isaac Swan, et al., restitution of premises.

Riverside West LLC v. Eliana C. Gertz, restitution of premises.

Village Apartments Limited Partnership v. Dejuan Stevens, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Jaclyn R. Jacobs, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Amber Gring, restitution of premises.

Misty Mountain Holdings LLC v. Marlin Darrah, et al., restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Cassandra Heath, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Byron K. Sedrick, et al., restitution of premises.

Romax Properties LLC v. Cabinets North LLC, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Lamont M. Higgins, restitution of premises.

Paul Dana, et al. v. Ben Cushman, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Davis, Amanda R. and Lemaster, Jesse

Matte, Jennessy T. and Todd, Aurionne N.

Jones, Rachelle D. and McNelly, Donavan L.

Sapier-Paullin, Alexa M. and Leighton, Marquis C.

Brown, Kelly D. and Michael M.

Baker, Kourtney M. and Ryan M.

Pooler, Jocelyn E. and Ryan F.

Hoffman, Christina R. and Trevor J.D.

Christensen, Melody F. and Cameron M.

Peone, Josephine D. and Grey J.

Johnston, Alicia R. and Girten, Taylor T.

Beville, Jillian N. and Leendertsen, Jordan R.

Legal separations granted

Brumley, Darlene A. and Jeffery D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Dylon Nedeff, 31; $172.56 restitution, 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Corbin W. Finigan, 29; 51 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Dominic J. Quarles, 39; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Andrew L. Kline, 32; 42 days in jail with 42 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Anafiel B.I. Williams, 33; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Daniel Stallings, 58; six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Joel J. Orozco, 32; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Toney Jackson, 66; 31 days in jail with 31 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Evan J. Campbell, 27; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment – domestic violence and third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Angela C. Dorman, 47; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Katherine A. and Jared T. Ritchie, Spokane Valley; debts of $96,063.

Joseph N. Groby, Veradale; debts of $35,380.

Macaela Shelley, Spokane; debts of $22,208.

Riley R. Ackerman, Colbert; debts of $397,530.

Christopher B. Burgess and Katherine J. Stephenson, Spokane; debts of $25,382.

Travis J. and Shasta D. McEwen, Spokane; debts of $175,686.

Corey A. Yarnell, Deer Park; debts of $286,581.

Amy McLain, Albion; debts of $47,087.

Peter J. Urlacher, III, Spokane; debts not listed.

Timothy M. Steidl, Newport; debts of $89,252.

Anastacia C. Delfakis, Liberty Lake; debts of $37,460.

Christopher M. Frazier, Spokane Valley; debts of $35,462.

Nelson Sanchez, Spokane; debts of $104,261.

Samantha R. Reichlin, Spokane; debts of $308,375.

Kathryn A. Kroll, Spokane; debts of $106,679.

Susan M. Dethman, Spokane; debts of $19,875.

Cody L. and Courtney Burgess, Spokane; debts not listed.

Wage-earner petitions

Joshua E. and Teri J. Aranyos, Pullman; debts of $134,359.

Richard Razo, Spokane; debts of $20,122.

Charles E. Prather, Cheney; debts of $318,844.

Stefanie L. Johnson, Colville; debts of $160,267.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Rusty L. Creamer, 45; $1,107.56 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Titus T. Davis, 47; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, reckless driving and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.