On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: F1: Singapore Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: NHRA: Carolina Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Minnesota at Boston or Atlanta at Miami MLB
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
4:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Atlanta at New York ESPN
Noon: Indiana at Connecticut ABC
2 p.m.: Phoenix at Minnesota ESPN2
7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at New Orleans Fox 28
1:05 p.m.: Miami at Seattle CBS
1:25 p.m.: Baltimore at Dallas Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Atlanta NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: LIV Dallas KSKN
10 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf
1 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Championship Golf
3 p.m.: Senior: PURE Insurance Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest at Brighton USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Manchester City USA
Noon: USL: Louisville at Detroit ESPN2
3:15 p.m.: MLS: D.C. at Philadelphia FS1
6 p.m.: Liga MX: Tigres at Juarez FS1
Soccer, women’s club
10 a.m.: NWSL: Utah at Gotham FC ESPN2
6 p.m.: USLS: D.C. at Spokane Peacock
Volleyball, college
9:30 a.m.: Nebraska at Louisville ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:30 .m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM
11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
1:05 p.m.: Miami at Seattle 94.5-FM
All events subject to change