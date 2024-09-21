The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
68°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 a.m.: F1: Singapore Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: NHRA: Carolina Nationals FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Minnesota at Boston or Atlanta at Miami MLB

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

4:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Atlanta at New York ESPN

Noon: Indiana at Connecticut ABC

2 p.m.: Phoenix at Minnesota ESPN2

7 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at New Orleans Fox 28

1:05 p.m.: Miami at Seattle CBS

1:25 p.m.: Baltimore at Dallas Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Atlanta NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: LIV Dallas KSKN

10 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Championship Golf

3 p.m.: Senior: PURE Insurance Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham Forest at Brighton USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Manchester City USA

Noon: USL: Louisville at Detroit ESPN2

3:15 p.m.: MLS: D.C. at Philadelphia FS1

6 p.m.: Liga MX: Tigres at Juarez FS1

Soccer, women’s club

10 a.m.: NWSL: Utah at Gotham FC ESPN2

6 p.m.: USLS: D.C. at Spokane Peacock

Volleyball, college

9:30 a.m.: Nebraska at Louisville ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:30 .m.: Mariner Magazine 700-AM / 105.3-FM

11:35 a.m.: Seattle at Texas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

1:05 p.m.: Miami at Seattle 94.5-FM

All events subject to change