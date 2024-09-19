Sam Farmer’s Week 3 NFL picks

NFL writer Sam Farmer examines the matchups this week. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Record last week 8-8 (.500); season 19-13 (.594).

Chargers (2-0) at Steelers (2-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Steelers by 1½. O/U: 35½.

Early indications are that Jim Harbaugh has instilled a toughness in the Chargers we haven’t seen in a while. They have a balanced attack and are capable of picking up a big road win at Pittsburgh. Pick: Chargers 20, Steelers 17

Eagles (1-1) at Saints (2-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Saints by 2½. O/U: 49½.

The Eagles are coming off a short week and a soul-crushing defeat at home. They are different with a healthy A.J. Brown. The New Orleans defense is pretty solid, and that offense is rolling. Pick: Saints 27, Eagles 24

Giants (0-2) at Browns (1-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Browns by 6½. O/U: 38½.

After an embarrassing opener, Cleveland’s defense woke up. That should be enough to handle Daniel Jones and the Giants, who looked a bit better last week but still have their issues. Pick: Browns 24, Giants 16

Bears (1-1) at Colts (0-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Colts by 1½. O/U: 43½.

Good thing for the Colts that the Bears don’t have a great ground attack because, so far, Indianapolis can’t stop the run. If the Colts don’t turn it over, they have enough to outscore an anemic offense. Pick: Colts 21, Bears 13

Texans (2-0) at Vikings (2-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Texans by 2½. O/U: 45½.

Brian Flores is doing a great job with the Vikings’ defense and getting after the quarterback. The Texans, meanwhile, could do a much better job of protecting C.J. Stroud. Minnesota is at home. Pick: Vikings 24, Texans 20

Broncos (0-2) at Bucs (2-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Buccaneers by 6½. O/U: 39½.

Strange with Sean Payton as coach, but the Broncos’ offense looks a little stale and out of sync. Tough to cure that against a solid Tampa Bay defense, although Buccaneers are banged up. Pick: Bucs 24, Broncos 16

Packers (1-1) at Titans (0-2)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Line: Titans by 2½. O/U: 36½.

Packers quarterback Malik Willis faces his former team. The Packers ran decisively against Indianapolis and, although they probably won’t rack up as many yards against the Titans, they can win. Pick: Packers 23, Titans 18

Panthers (0-2) at Raiders (1-1)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

Line: Raiders by 5½. O/U: 40½.

Carolina’s a mess but might look a little better with Andy Dalton at quarterback. The Raiders have a good defense, and the offense is gaining confidence in Gardner Minshew. Pick: Raiders 27, Panthers 17

Dolphins (1-1) at Seahawks (2-0)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m.

Line: Seahawks by 4½. O/U: 41½.

The Seahawks have cobbled together two close wins, and this will be the best team they’ve faced. The Dolphins are a step up in competition but aren’t the same with Skylar Thompson at quarterback. Pick: Seahawks 21, Dolphins 13

49ers (1-1) at Rams (0-2)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

Line: 49ers by 7½. O/U: 43½.

Things are going to get worse for the injury-riddled Rams before they get better. Losing Cooper Kupp is big. They have a hard enough time with San Francisco as it is. Rams are running on fumes. Pick: 49ers 31, Rams 17

Lions (1-1) at Cardinals (1-1)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

Line: Lions by 3. O/U: 52½.

Cardinals have put together two strong weeks and are going to be fun to watch this season. The Lions are coming off a loss, but they were their own worst enemy in Tampa Bay game. Close, but visitors prevail. Pick: Lions 28, Cardinals 24

Ravens (0-2) at Cowboys (1-1)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

Line: Ravens by 1½. O/U: 48½.

Terrible start for the Ravens, and this is not an ideal opponent to end the slide. Baltimore doesn’t have great blocking tight ends, and that’s an issue against a defense with Micah Parsons. Pick: Cowboys 27, Ravens 23

Chiefs (2-0) at Falcons (1-1)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

Line: Chiefs by 3½. O/U: 46½.

The Falcons have to be floating on a cloud after that come-from-behind win at Philadelphia. They still have a lot to prove, though. The Chiefs have way too much firepower, even with Isiah Pacheco out. Pick: Chiefs 28, Falcons 21

Jaguars (0-2) at Bills (2-0)

Monday, 4:30 p.m.

Line: Bills by 4½. O/U: 45½.

Sometimes it’s addition by subtraction, and Josh Allen and the Bills are doing fine without Stefon Diggs. Jacksonville is talented and healthy, but the Jaguars can’t seem to pull it together. Pick: Bills 24, Jaguars 20

Commanders (1-1) at Bengals (0-2)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

Line: Bengals by 7½. O/U: 48½.

Jayden Daniels has looked pretty solid so far, and this team isn’t going to roll over, but the Bengals are starting to click, and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will draw something up against the rookie. Pick: Bengals 30, Commanders 20