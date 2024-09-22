WSU slotted just outside new AP Top 25 ahead of road test against No. 25 Boise State

PULLMAN — Washington State has more work to do to earn a national ranking.

That seems to be the indication from Sunday’s AP Top 25 poll, which slotted the Cougars just outside the top 25, making them the top vote-getter outside the rankings with 67 votes, good for an unofficial ranking of No. 26.

WSU, fresh off a 54-52 double-overtime win over San Jose State on Friday, is one of five 4-0 teams to go unranked this week. The others are Indiana, Pittsburgh, Liberty and Duke.

Washington State’s next test comes on Saturday on the road against No. 25 Boise State, which is checking in on the AP poll for the first time since 2020. The Cougs and Broncos are set for a 7 p.m. PT (8 p.m. MT) kickoff on FS1, it was announced on Sunday.

Set for an 8PM MST kick in Boise‼️ pic.twitter.com/t2TGEeJ8bA — Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) September 22, 2024

Boise State (2-1) is coming off a blowout win over FCS Portland State. The Broncos’ running back, Ashton Jeanty, ranks second nationally in rushing yards with 586. He’s first in the nation in yards per rush with 10.5.

It’s the second straight year opening the season 4-0 for the Cougs, who have not been ranked since Week 7 of last season, when they appeared at No. 19. That season, they rose as high as No. 13, which came after their fourth straight win to open the season.