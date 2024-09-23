High-flying daredevil: Spokane man keeps legend of Evel Knievel alive

Tracy Cassel created an “Evel Room” in his basement to honor his longtime friend, Evel Knievel. (Cynthia Reugh/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Cynthia Reugh For The Spokesman-Review

When Tracy Cassel asked Evel Knievel for his autograph at the downtown Spokane Baby Bar back in the early 1980s, he did not realize he was setting groundwork for a close alliance with the legendary motorcycle jumper that would warm his heart for decades.

“He was the pioneer. There were a few other daredevils … but nobody the caliber of what he did,” Cassel said.

Born and raised in Butte, Knievel’s death-defying jumps over rows of cars and buses on his red, white and blue Harley made him a household name in the late 1960s and early 1970s. A novel stuntman with great insight, Knievel knew what his fans wanted and delivered.

“Once he set his mind to something and started promoting it, he was gonna do it come hell or high water,” said Cassel, who was just a teen when Knievel rose to fame.

Sept. 8 marked the 50th anniversary of Knievel’s 1974 attempt to soar across the Snake River Canyon on a steam-powered SkyCycle X-2 rocket. Cassel celebrated that historic moment surrounded by mementos and memories of his many years spent working with the celebrity motorcyclist.

It was a relationship destined by fate.

Knievel was a frequent visitor to the Spokane area. Years after their initial encounter, Cassel stumbled upon him again at Flaherty’s Bar. During that visit, the Spokane Valley deli owner penned a business deal with the retired stunt performer who was struggling with finances at the time.

“He knew that I marketed products. He said, ‘Do you want to put some of my paintings in your product line?’ I bought the worldwide licensing rights to his name on a napkin for $10,000,” said Cassel, who eventually incorporated the Knievel operation into Cassel Promotions & Signs, a business he ran with his brother Sam.

Over the next two decades, the two men forged an intimate bond with Knievel and remained close friends with him until his 2007 death.

Known for his fast lifestyle and fiery temper, working with Evel Knievel was not all roses.

“Evel always got the last call (on) everything. It was always Evel’s way of doing things,” Cassel said. “We marketed a whole bunch of stuff, from hats to bicycle helmets … watches, sunglasses, coins.

“He was a very shrewd business man. Very demanding. You can imagine the size of the ego that I had to deal with, everywhere we went people were mesmerized, wanted to shake his hand, get his autograph. Everybody had an Evel Knievel story to tell him.”

An extravagant spender, Knievel bathed himself in lavish excess.

“He had two Lear Jets. He had two ships. He had two helicopters … all of these fancy cars,” Cassel said. “His wardrobe was just unbelievable.”

Cassel recalled riding in Knievel’s beautiful motor coach and the fastidious manner in which he lined up the tips of his cowboy boots with surgical precision … a meticulous routine that paralleled the attention to detail his dangerous jumps had commanded.

In 1999, Tracy and Sam Cassel co-authored a book titled, “Evel Ways: A Daring Approach to Life, the Attitude of Evel Knievel.” It was the only book authorized by Knievel. The launch year of the book coincided with the 25th anniversary of his Snake River Canyon jump. Knievel was living in Clearwater, Florida, at the time and suffering from health issues, but still managed to attend a book signing at the Twin Falls, Idaho site.

“He did this to honor all of his friends and his career. It’s basically his life story in his words,” said Cassel, who has since sold his licensing rights to both the book and that famous name to Knievel’s son, Kelly.

Now retired, Cassel has created a series of displays that celebrate Knievel in the basement of his home.

The museum-quality exhibit includes an Evel Knievel pinball machine and artwork painted by the legendary stuntman.

“So my wife thinks I’m a little crazy,” said Cassel, who walked me into his “Evel Room,” which houses scores of autographed photos with personal messages from Knievel, along with licensed merchandise such as lunch boxes, cigars and even a BMX bike. Cassel delighted in sharing the heartfelt story behind a plaque that contained a Chuckles candy patch Knievel had removed from his Snake River Canyon jumpsuit and gifted to him. Vintage video clips of Knievel played on a monitor in the background as we visited.

Cassel became emotional as he recalled how Knievel softened when faced with his own impending mortality.

“We had some great conversations late at night and just a few days before he passed. All in all, I loved the guy and just being one little slice of the pie … to be able to be around him and know him, not only as a business partner, but as a friend and having this, it warms my heart,” he said.

“It’s really quite cool.”