Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Blake J. Peterson and Haley K. Schnug, both of Mead.

Dalton B. James and Jessica L. Rieken, both of Spokane Valley.

Nathan M. Williams and Julie K. Sprague, both of Elk.

Gavin R. Bingham and Adriana L. Woodiwiss, both of Moses Lake.

Kirk S. Shipley and Cara J. Polensky, both of Deer Park.

Christopher R. McMillan, of Cheney, and Nicole D. McMillan, of Spokane.

Korie J. Bryant and Carissa A. Flores, both of Spokane.

Guy D. McInelly and Kathrin L. Griffith, both of Spokane Valley.

Cesar A.B. Balderas and Itzel De La O’Mata, both of Spokane Valley.

Johnathan D. Kaiser and Lillyanne A. Cooper, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander C. Overman and Taylor N. Winn, both of Spokane Valley.

David W. McIntire and Christina E. Wharton, both of Spokane.

Tyler D. Wagar and Robert S. Greene, both of Spokane.

Tanner J. Cunningham and Ciarra L. Gay, both of Spokane.

Braden P. Akers and Madison M. Hancock, both of Spokane Valley.

Autry L. Stills and Misty M. Gerard, both of Spokane.

Julian M. Anderson and Alexis J. Ackerman, both of Mead.

Josiah L. Sakas and Hayley E. Andersen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Amanda Estrada, restitution of premises.

Fr Bach Housing IV LLC v. Claude F. McDonald, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Anna Fassnacht, restitution of premises.

Hope House LLC v. Janet Ross, restitution of premises.

Lisa Gary v. Tara Fetters, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Anthony R. Sagen v. Cameron A. Koellman, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Connect by American Family Insurance v. Damian Rodriguez, complaint for conversion.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Soucinek, Emily J. and Jason M.

Corsi, Melissa A. and William R.

Coca-Moore, Kimberly A. and Moore, Patrick K.

Schrum, Kailey A. and Matthew L.

Dalton, Shandi K. and Christopher G.

Hughes, Shane D. and Katelyn

Lissieur, Domingo and Perez, Liliana

Bossio, Kathleen C. and David M.

Scheller, Joshua and Krystal

Daniel, Karis L. and Ronald E. II

Elliott, Stephanie A. and Brent D.

Hancock, Crystal R. and Rudolfo S.

Kilgore, Dianna L. and Kevin E.

Kelly, Katie R. and James E.

Wallace, Carissa L. and Josef N.

Mykkanen, Toivo J. and Rungthip

Roden, Michael II and Katey

Knight, Sarah A. and Darius W.

Bremer, Sarah M. and Michael R.

Crofts, Cori and Brett M.

Robicheau, Jennifer E. and Thomas R.

Williams, Noah E. and Hailey T.

Bent, Alyssa and Roduner, Andrew

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean Chuang

Avondre C. Graham, 29; 178 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault with sexual motivation and first-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Tony Hazel

Michael H.L. Hill, 27; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Michael C. Combs, 46; 90 days in jail, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Brianna Wilkins, 41; $800 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Blaine Weaver, 27; 24 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after being found guilty of residential burglary and first-degree theft.