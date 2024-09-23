Commentary: The Washington State-Boise State duel has far-reaching consequences

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Washington State at Boise State (7 p.m. on FS1): In addition to the broader consequences set to unfold, we're fascinated by the matchup of two of the nation's most dynamic players, WSU quarterback John Mateer and Boise State tailback Ashton Jeanty.

Thousands of miles from the SEC’s prime-time showcase, two teams outside the power conference space will tangle in a nighttime affair in the Snake River Plain.

In some ways, the Washington State-Boise State matchup carries greater College Football playoff implications than the Alabama-Georgia collision.

The loser in Tuscaloosa won’t be eliminated from the CFP race; nor will the outcome have a material impact on the number of bids the SEC ultimately gobbles.

But the result in Boise could impact every conference in major college football.

Boise State is a top contender for the Group of Five’s automatic bid to the CFP. A victory would strengthen the Broncos’ case in the event of a resume showdown against the best team in the American, MAC, Sun Belt or Conference USA.

Put another way: James Madison, Toledo, Northern Illinois, Liberty, Memphis and a slew of other teams want Boise State to lose.

Meanwhile, Washington State is lurking as a potential CFP party crasher.

The Cougars cannot earn an automatic berth because of the Pac-12’s depleted status but are eligible for an at-large bid in the same manner as Notre Dame.

Given the mediocre schedule, which is heavy on Mountain West opponents, Washington State (4-0) likely needs a perfect season to make the cut for an at-large bid.

So why all the focus on this week? Because Boise State is the best team the Cougars will face the rest of the season, with the possible exception of their late-November trip to Oregon State.

(Wouldn’t that be something: The Beavers trying to prevent WSU from securing a playoff bid that would do wonders for the Pac-12.)

With a victory Saturday, the Cougars become a potential threat to steal an at-large bid away from the Power Four.

And that, folks, would be quite the plot twist.