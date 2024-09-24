On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
6:40 p.m.: San Fran. at Ariz. or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Connecticut ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Minnesota ESPN
Hockey, NHL preseason
4 p.m.: Washington at New Jersey NHL
7 p.m.: L.A. Kings at Vegas NHL
Soccer, Europa League
9:45 a.m.: Porto at Glimt CBS Sports
Noon: Real Sociedad at Nice CBS Sports
Volleyball, college
4 p.m.: Central Florida at Kansas ESPNU
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change