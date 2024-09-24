Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lena C. Comard and Genasee L. Hoffman, both of Spokane.

Daniel B. Nelson and Monika K. Jones, both of Spokane.

Wayne A. Frisbie and Elizabeth R. Maloney, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Troy M. Clark and Katherine A. Witherspoon, both of Spokane.

Marten M. Norr and Canon W. Clarke, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew J. Rogers and Jacinda M. Lawless, both of Spokane Valley.

Carlos M. Glenn and Irene M. Huseland, both of Spokane.

Caleb P. Larson and Kelsi L. Blaser, both of Spokane.

Seth M. Lyness and Shelby L. Billett, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel C. O’Connor and Sasha L. Snarr, both of Spokane.

Michael O. Roehl and Lee A. Ferson, both of Sunnyside, Wash.

Aubreyanne K.M. Hazel and Aubrey N. O’Daniel, both of Spokane.

Carson D. Nielsen and Falissitie J.L. Depasquale, both of Cheney.

Erik S. Bocook and Abigail R. Juarez, both of Edmonds, Wash.

Richard C. Harding and Makinzie L. Kosanke, both of Spokane Valley.

Jake M. Balogh and Rebecca M. Hunter, both of Liberty Lake.

Richard Martinez and Cheyenne M. Meidling, both of Spokane Valley.

Brenton L. Harting and Sara L. Thompson, both of Liberty Lake.

Carl J. Higday and Martha E. Crisp, both of Spokane Valley.

Damar J.E. Sewell and Natasha A. McGee, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Robert Nyberg, et al. v. Sherri Unkown, et al., restitution of premises.

Robert Nyberg, et al. v. Pam Anderson, restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Jemar Bailey, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Louisa Denobrega, et al., restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Chris Morgan, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Autumn Champagne, et al., restitution of premises.

Rosalie M. Huhs v. Cindy E. Huhs, et al., seeking quiet title.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Jelee Darst, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Cella Finnie, restitution of premises.

Sidnie Jenkins Revocable Living Trust v. Roman Gordeyev, et al., restitution of premises.

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. James McDonnell, restitution of premises.

Black Enterprises v. Henry Lockett, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Sydnee Wiltse, restitution of premises.

Kiranjyot Toor, et al. v. David Iglesias, et al., restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Elizabeth Cook, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Jeffery A. Muxlow, restitution of premises.

Anthony Wright v. Gibson Performance Engines Inc., complaint.

Sarah Stewart v. Michelle Radach, complaint for damages for personal injuries and property.

Tiffany Turner v. Frontier Behavioral Health, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kouf, Alexander R. and Mikaela R.

Sheba, Salome R. and Kahindo, Shukuru

Cuevas, Alisha L. and Elias

Havko, Meghan E. and Harper H.

Anderson, Tracy L. and Matthew L.

Bowers, Margaret and Bakken, Luke

Enos, Amber M. and Jonathan A.

Guthrie, Nickolas and Michael

Pham, Patrick B. and Nguyen, Van T.K.

Fausett-Skaw, Janelle and Skaw, Zachary

Gambill, Brock and Jill A.

Melchisedeck, Taleigha and Eric N.

Bushey, Layla L. and Brent J.

Slater, Mari A. and Joseph L.

Boyd, Shalaya and Thompson, Ryan

Chivers, Megan T. and Reid A.

Wright, Brenda L. and James B.

White, Donald and Annette

Poland, Zachary A. and Anna P.

Klawitter, Tina and Gary

Reitan, Jarred D. and Shannon J.

Gilley, Alexis N. and Groves, Gage M.

Nicol, Stacy and David M.

Irvin, Alice L. and Frederick K.

Smith, Theresa A. and Profit, Eric B.

Blomgren, Carter L. and Alisha C.

Sutton, Toren J. and Mallory R.

Wordell, Annemarie S. and Hutton, Peter G.

O’Berg, Ashley K. and Moroney, Trent W.

Turnbough, Darel L. Jr and Jennifer L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Jovon E. Stevens-White, 22; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault – domestic violence and violation of order.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Christopher M. Belgarde, 38; $5,107.74 restitution, three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jesse P. Sanchez, 27; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of displaying a weapon.

Camilla M. Shirley, 48; four days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without valid identification.

Ryan E. Tapp, 20; 48 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Caisha J. Wilmoth, 31; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without valid identification.