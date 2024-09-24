Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Lena C. Comard and Genasee L. Hoffman, both of Spokane.
Daniel B. Nelson and Monika K. Jones, both of Spokane.
Wayne A. Frisbie and Elizabeth R. Maloney, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Troy M. Clark and Katherine A. Witherspoon, both of Spokane.
Marten M. Norr and Canon W. Clarke, both of Spokane Valley.
Andrew J. Rogers and Jacinda M. Lawless, both of Spokane Valley.
Carlos M. Glenn and Irene M. Huseland, both of Spokane.
Caleb P. Larson and Kelsi L. Blaser, both of Spokane.
Seth M. Lyness and Shelby L. Billett, both of Spokane Valley.
Daniel C. O’Connor and Sasha L. Snarr, both of Spokane.
Michael O. Roehl and Lee A. Ferson, both of Sunnyside, Wash.
Aubreyanne K.M. Hazel and Aubrey N. O’Daniel, both of Spokane.
Carson D. Nielsen and Falissitie J.L. Depasquale, both of Cheney.
Erik S. Bocook and Abigail R. Juarez, both of Edmonds, Wash.
Richard C. Harding and Makinzie L. Kosanke, both of Spokane Valley.
Jake M. Balogh and Rebecca M. Hunter, both of Liberty Lake.
Richard Martinez and Cheyenne M. Meidling, both of Spokane Valley.
Brenton L. Harting and Sara L. Thompson, both of Liberty Lake.
Carl J. Higday and Martha E. Crisp, both of Spokane Valley.
Damar J.E. Sewell and Natasha A. McGee, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Robert Nyberg, et al. v. Sherri Unkown, et al., restitution of premises.
Robert Nyberg, et al. v. Pam Anderson, restitution of premises.
Galena Apartments LLC v. Jemar Bailey, et al., restitution of premises.
Basalt Ridge LLC v. Louisa Denobrega, et al., restitution of premises.
Galena Apartments LLC v. Chris Morgan, et al., restitution of premises.
Basalt Ridge LLC v. Autumn Champagne, et al., restitution of premises.
Rosalie M. Huhs v. Cindy E. Huhs, et al., seeking quiet title.
Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Jelee Darst, restitution of premises.
Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Cella Finnie, restitution of premises.
Sidnie Jenkins Revocable Living Trust v. Roman Gordeyev, et al., restitution of premises.
Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. James McDonnell, restitution of premises.
Black Enterprises v. Henry Lockett, restitution of premises.
NWI Serrano LLC v. Sydnee Wiltse, restitution of premises.
Kiranjyot Toor, et al. v. David Iglesias, et al., restitution of premises.
Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Elizabeth Cook, restitution of premises.
Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Jeffery A. Muxlow, restitution of premises.
Anthony Wright v. Gibson Performance Engines Inc., complaint.
Sarah Stewart v. Michelle Radach, complaint for damages for personal injuries and property.
Tiffany Turner v. Frontier Behavioral Health, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Kouf, Alexander R. and Mikaela R.
Sheba, Salome R. and Kahindo, Shukuru
Cuevas, Alisha L. and Elias
Havko, Meghan E. and Harper H.
Anderson, Tracy L. and Matthew L.
Bowers, Margaret and Bakken, Luke
Enos, Amber M. and Jonathan A.
Guthrie, Nickolas and Michael
Pham, Patrick B. and Nguyen, Van T.K.
Fausett-Skaw, Janelle and Skaw, Zachary
Gambill, Brock and Jill A.
Melchisedeck, Taleigha and Eric N.
Bushey, Layla L. and Brent J.
Slater, Mari A. and Joseph L.
Boyd, Shalaya and Thompson, Ryan
Chivers, Megan T. and Reid A.
Wright, Brenda L. and James B.
White, Donald and Annette
Poland, Zachary A. and Anna P.
Klawitter, Tina and Gary
Reitan, Jarred D. and Shannon J.
Gilley, Alexis N. and Groves, Gage M.
Nicol, Stacy and David M.
Irvin, Alice L. and Frederick K.
Smith, Theresa A. and Profit, Eric B.
Blomgren, Carter L. and Alisha C.
Sutton, Toren J. and Mallory R.
Wordell, Annemarie S. and Hutton, Peter G.
O’Berg, Ashley K. and Moroney, Trent W.
Turnbough, Darel L. Jr and Jennifer L.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Raymond F. Clary
Jovon E. Stevens-White, 22; 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault – domestic violence and violation of order.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Christopher M. Belgarde, 38; $5,107.74 restitution, three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Jesse P. Sanchez, 27; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of displaying a weapon.
Camilla M. Shirley, 48; four days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without valid identification.
Ryan E. Tapp, 20; 48 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Caisha J. Wilmoth, 31; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without valid identification.